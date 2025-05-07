However, there was, for many, one glaring omission from this ending screen, which is that there is still no news on whether Jason and Lucia's story will be coming to PC.

While GTA 5 has been available on PC for 10 years now, it's easy to forget that the PC port only released in 2015 – two years after it was first released on consoles.

The same can be said for other Rockstar titles such as both Red Dead Redemption games.

But if you're worried that PC players will have to shell out for a console if they want to enjoy Vice City on the day of release along with everyone else, there is one ray of hope.

Rockstar Games has created a series of dedicated pages on its website to show off all the new assets for GTA, including some clips not featured in the trailers that play as you scroll up and down the page.

These videos have now been extracted by the folks at Rockstar INTEL, and while the clips are no more than three seconds long, they all run at 60 FPS.

This is a pretty significant development, as it's expected that console versions of the game will run at 30 FPS, including even the PS5 Pro version of the game which many predict will opt for better visuals over performance.

So, with consoles running GTA 6 at 30 FPS, there's only one platform left that could capture game footage at the 60 FPS seen in these clips, and that's PC.

As previously mentioned, GTA 5 did not launch on PC, only coming to the platform two years later, but this doesn't mean that GTA 6 will do the same.

GTA 6 is now 12 years in the making – 13 when it finally releases next year – and while plenty of that time will have been due to the sheer enormity of the game, it may also have been due to the increased focus on putting together a PC version for launch.

This seems especially plausible when one considers the recent delay – if a game that looks this polished still needs another year of development, a third console to develop for could play a major role in the need for that extra time.

Naturally, only time will tell, but for all your PC Rockstar fans out there, we wouldn't give up hope just yet.

