All GTA 6 characters we know about

With the reveal of the second trailer for GTA 6, a series of characters were revealed, with plenty of info about them uploaded to the game's website.

Here is a list of every confirmed character in GTA 6:

Lucia Caminos

Jason Duval

Cal Hampton

Boobie Ike

Dre'Quan Priest

Real Dimez

Raul Batista

Brian Heder

Lucia Caminos

Lucia Caminos. Rockstar Games

Lucia is one of the two protagonists of GTA 6, alongside her partner Jason Duval.

Here's what the GTA 6 website has to say about her:

"Lucia’s father taught her to fight as soon as she could walk. Life has been coming at her swinging ever since. Fighting for her family landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary. Sheer luck got her out. Lucia's learned her lesson – only smart moves from here."

"More than anything, Lucia wants the good life her mom has dreamed of since their days in Liberty City — but instead of half-baked fantasies, Lucia is prepared to take matters into her own hands."

"Fresh out of prison and ready to change the odds in her favor, Lucia’s committed to her plan — no matter what it takes."

Jason Duval

Jason Duval. Rockstar Games

The second of our protagonists is Lucia's partner, Jason Duval.

Here's what we know about Jason:

"Jason wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder. Jason grew up around grifters and crooks. After a stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens, he found himself in the Keys doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners. It might be time to try something new."

"Meeting Lucia could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him. Jason knows how he'd like it to turn out but right now, it's hard to tell."

Cal Hampton

Cal Hampton. Rockstar Games

Cal Hampton is a friend of Jason and seems to be a bit of a wildcard.

Here's how Rockstar describes him:

"Jason's friend and a fellow associate of Brian's, Cal feels safest hanging at home, snooping on Coast Guard comms with a few beers and some private browser tabs open."

"Cal is at the low tide of America and happy there. Casual paranoia loves company, but his friend Jason has bigger plans."

Boobie Ike

Boobie Ike. Rockstar Games

Boobie Ike is a Vice City local who has made big bucks building a business empire through some fairly illicit means.

This is what we know about him:

"Boobie is a local Vice City legend – and acts like it. One of the few to transform his time in the streets into a legitimate empire spanning real estate, a strip club and a recording studio – Boobie's all smiles until it's time to talk business."

"Boobie might seem like he's just out for himself, but it's his partnership with the young aspiring music mogul Dre'Quan for Only Raw Records that he's most invested in – now they just need a hit."

Dre'Quan Priest

Dre'Quan Priest. Rockstar Games

Dre'Quan is a gangster-turned-artist who is looking to make it big alongside Boobie Ike.

Here's his story so far:

"Dre'Quan was always more of a hustler than a gangster. Even when he was dealing on the streets to make ends meet, breaking into music was the goal."

"Now that he's signed the Real Dimez, Dre'Quan's days of booking acts into Boobie's strip club might be numbered as he sets his sights on the Vice City scene."

Real Dimez (Bae-Luxe and Roxy)

Real Dimez (Bae-Luxe and Roxy). Rockstar Games

Real Dimez is a rap duo made up of Bae-Luxe and Roxy, who are signed to the same record company as Dre'Quan Priest.

This is what Rockstar has to say about the duo:

"Bae-Luxe and Roxy aka Real Dimez have been friends since high school – girls with the savvy to turn their time shaking down local dealers into cold, hard cash via spicy rap tracks and a relentless social media presence."

"An early hit single with local rapper DWNPLY took Real Dimez to new heights. Now, after five years and a whole lot of trouble, they've signed to Only Raw Records, hoping lightning can strike twice."

Raul Batista

Raul Batista. Rockstar Games

A career criminal, Raul Batista knows a thing or two about keeping his wallet full.

This is what we know about him so far:

"Confidence, charm, and cunning – Raul's a seasoned bank robber always on the hunt for talent ready to take the risks that bring the biggest rewards."

"Raul's recklessness raises the stakes with every score. Sooner or later, his crew will have to double down or pull their chips from the table."

Brian Heder

Brian Heder. Rockstar Games

Brian Heder may look like an old man, but don't let appearances fool you – he's a drug kingpin.

Rockstar describes him like this:

"Brian's a classic drug runner from the golden age of smuggling in the Keys. Still moving product through his boat yard with his third wife Lori, Brian's been around long enough to let others do his dirty work."

"Brian's letting Jason live rent-free at one of his properties – so long as he helps with local shakedowns, and stops by for Lori's sangria once in a while."

