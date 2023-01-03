Pokémon Platinum cheats: All codes & how to use them
Sometimes you've gotta cheat to be the very best.
Despite releasing back in 2009, Pokémon Platinum remains a classic and a game that players keep coming back to all these years later. If you’re up for some retro Pokémon fun, there are a number of cheat codes you can use to make the experience a truly platinum-grade one.
Whether you’re looking for unlimited items, to catch particular Pokémon with set natures, or even to walk through the walls, we’ve got you covered. There are many different codes to use to change your playthrough in meaningful ways.
Read on for the complete list of Pokémon Platinum cheats and how to use them. A word of warning, though, some cheats don’t play well with others and may crash the game, so it’s worth not activating too many at once and saving the game before using any cheat.
How to cheat in Pokémon Platinum
To cheat in Pokémon Platinum you need to make use of an Action Replay and input codes. So many codes. If you're playing the game on an emulator, you do so at your own risk, but you'll want to make sure that your emulator of choice supports Action Replay codes.
If you are going down that route, you will need to open the ROM in your preferred emulator, copy the code you wish to use (find the full list below), head into Cheats (you should see it under Tools), click Action Replay, and paste your desired cheat code in. Add a description so you know which cheat is which, select turn on code, and add it to the game. Or if you're using an Action Replay device with your original DS, you should be able to input the codes in the usual way.
List of Pokémon Platinum cheats
The complete list of Pokémon Platinum cheat codes is below, with cheats for all items, 100% catch rate, and more. Most of these cheats require inputting multiple lines of code followed by inputting correct buttons in-game afterwards for activation so it’s worth bookmarking this page for quick access. It’s worth noting, too, that each code may not work every time and can cause crashes. As always, you cheat at your own risk.
Walk through walls and on water
94000130 FCFD0200
12060C20 00000200
D2000000 00000000
94000130 FCFD0100
12060C20 00001C20
D2000000 00000000
Press R and B at the same time to activate
All items
94000130 FCFF0000
B2101D40 00000000
E0000644 00000294
03E30044 03E30045
03E30046 03E30047
03E30048 03E30049
03E3004A 03E3004B
03E3004C 03E3004D
03E3004E 03E3004F
03E30050 03E30051
03E30052 03E30053
03E30054 03E30055
03E30056 03E30057
03E30058 03E30059
03E3005A 03E3005B
03E3005C 03E3005D
03E3005E 03E3005F
03E30060 03E30061
03E30062 03E30063
03E30064 03E30065
03E30066 03E30067
03E30068 03E30069
03E3006A 03E3006B
03E3006C 03E3006D
03E3006E 03E3006F
03E30070 03E30087
03E30088 03E300D5
03E300D6 03E300D7
03E300D8 03E300D9
03E300DA 03E300DB
03E300DC 03E300DD
03E300DE 03E300DF
03E300E0 03E300E1
03E300E2 03E300E3
03E300E4 03E300E5
03E300E6 03E300E7
03E300E8 03E300E9
03E300EA 03E300EB
03E300EC 03E300ED
03E300EE 03E300EF
03E300F0 03E300F1
03E300F2 03E300F3
03E300F4 03E300F5
03E300F6 03E300F7
03E300F8 03E300F9
03E300FA 03E300FB
03E300FC 03E300FD
03E300FE 03E300FF
03E30100 03E30101
03E30102 03E30103
03E30104 03E30105
03E30106 03E30107
03E30108 03E30109
03E3010A 03E3010B
03E3010C 03E3010D
03E3010E 03E3010F
03E30110 03E30111
03E30112 03E30113
03E30114 03E30115
03E30116 03E30117
03E30118 03E30119
03E3011A 03E3011B
03E3011C 03E3011D
03E3011E 03E3011F
03E30120 03E30121
03E30122 03E30123
03E30124 03E30125
03E30126 03E30127
03E30128 03E30129
03E3012A 03E3012B
03E3012C 03E3012D
03E3012E 03E3012F
03E30130 03E30131
03E30132 03E30133
03E30134 03E30135
03E30136 03E30137
03E30138 03E30139
03E3013A 03E3013B
03E3013C 03E3013D
03E3013E 03E3013F
03E30140 03E30141
03E30142 03E30143
03E30144 03E30145
03E30146 03E30147
00000000 00000000
00000000 00000000
E0000B60 000000A0
03E30011 03E30017
03E30018 03E30019
03E3001A 03E3001E
03E3001F 03E30020
03E30021 03E30022
03E30023 03E3002B
03E3002C 03E30026
03E30027 03E30028
03E30029 03E30012
03E30013 03E30014
03E30015 03E30016
03E3001B 03E30024
03E3002A 03E3001C
03E3001D 03E30025
03E3002D 03E3002E
03E3002F 03E30030
03E30031 03E30032
03E30033 03E30034
03E30035 03E30036
00000000 00000000
E0000D00 0000003C
03E30001 03E30002
03E30003 03E30004
03E30006 03E30007
03E30008 03E30009
03E3000A 03E3000B
03E3000C 03E3000D
03E3000E 03E3000F
03E30010 00000000
E00009A0 00000190
005F0148 005F0149
005F014A 005F014B
005F014C 005F014D
005F014E 005F014F
005F0150 005F0151
005F0152 005F0153
005F0154 005F0155
005F0156 005F0157
005F0158 005F0159
005F015A 005F015B
005F015C 005F015D
005F015E 005F015F
005F0160 005F0161
005F0162 005F0163
005F0164 005F0165
005F0166 005F0167
005F0168 005F0169
005F016A 005F016B
005F016C 005F016D
005F016E 005F016F
005F0170 005F0171
005F0172 005F0173
005F0174 005F0175
005F0176 005F0177
005F0178 005F0179
005F017A 005F017B
005F017C 005F017D
005F017E 005F017F
005F0180 005F0181
005F0182 005F0183
005F0184 005F0185
005F0186 005F0187
005F0188 005F0189
005F018A 005F018B
005F018C 005F018D
005F018E 005F018F
005F0190 005F0191
005F0192 005F0193
005F0194 005F0195
005F0196 005F0197
005F0198 005F0199
005F019A 005F019B
005F019C 005F019D
005F019E 005F019F
005F01A0 005F01A1
005F01A2 005F01A3
005F01A4 005F01A5
005F01A6 005F01A7
005F01A8 005F01A9
005F01AA 005F01AB
E0000C00 00000100
03E30095 03E30096
03E30097 03E30098
03E30099 03E3009A
03E3009B 03E3009C
03E3009D 03E3009E
03E3009F 03E300A0
03E300A1 03E300A2
03E300A3 03E300A4
03E300A5 03E300A6
03E300A7 03E300A8
03E300A9 03E300AA
03E300AB 03E300AC
03E300AD 03E300AE
03E300AF 03E300B0
03E300B1 03E300B2
03E300B3 03E300B4
03E300B5 03E300B6
03E300B7 03E300B8
03E300B9 03E300BA
03E300BB 03E300BC
03E300BD 03E300BE
03E300BF 03E300C0
03E300C1 03E300C2
03E300C3 03E300C4
03E300C5 03E300C6
03E300C7 03E300C8
03E300C9 03E300CA
03E300CB 03E300CC
03E300CD 03E300CE
03E300CF 03E300D0
03E300D1 03E300D2
03E300D3 03E300D4
E0000B30 00000030
03E30089 03E3008A
03E3008B 03E3008C
03E3008D 03E3008E
03E3008F 03E30090
03E30091 03E30092
03E30093 03E30094
E0000D3C 00000034
03E30037 03E30038
03E30039 03E3003A
03E3003B 03E3003C
03E3003D 03E3003E
03E3003F 03E30040
03E30041 03E30042
03E30043 00000000
D2000000 00000000
Press L and R to activate
Capture Trainer Pokėmon
92249cde 00002101
12249cde 00002100
d2000000 00000000
Use in Trainer battles
100% capture rate
9224a948 00002801
1224a948 00004280
d2000000 00000000
Unlock all Gym Badges
94000130 FCFF0000
B2101D40 00000000
20000096 000000FF
D2000000 00000000
Press L and R to activate
Quick EXP
92241E7E 0000319C
02241E80 60080180
02241E84 309C1C28
D0000000 00000000
Infinite money
94000130 FCFF0000
62101D40 00000000
B2101D40 00000000
00000090 000F423F
D2000000 00000000
Press L and R to activate
Shiny Pokémon
02071D78 47104A00
02071D7C 02000031
94000130 FCFE0200
0207406C 47084900
02074070 02000001
02073E3C 47084900
02073E40 02000051
12073E30 000046C0
D2000000 00000000
94000130 FCFE0100
0207406C 95019000
02074070 90022000
02073E3C 43200400
02073E40 1C28900D
12073E30 0000D107
D2000000 00000000
62000000 95019000
E2000000 00000080
95019000 90022000
1C28B40D F0754907
1C01FF13 2901BC0D
4902D101 49024708
00004708 02074075
02074053 00000000
95019000 69384A04
98046010 4B019A09
00004718 02071D81
0200002C 00000000
43200400 4907B401
F0756809 1C01FEED
2901BC01 4904D001
900D4708 49031C28
00004708 0200002C
02073E33 02073E45
D2000000 00000000
Press R and A at the same time while in your Trainer Card to activate (L and A in the same place to deactivate)
Teach any HM/TM to any Pokémon
9207802E 0000D001
1207802E 000046C0
D2000000 00000000
Catch whatever Pokémon you want in the wild with level and nature modifier
94000130 FDFF0000
94000130 FDFF0000
B2101D40 00000000
D9000000 00111D10
C0000000 0000000C
DC000000 00000004
D6000000 000233E8
D1000000 00000000
C0000000 0000000A
D6000000 000233E8
D2000000 00000000
94000130 FEFF0000
B2101D40 00000000
D9000000 00111D10
C0000000 0000000C
D6000000 000233E8
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
94000130 FFFB0000
B2101D40 00000000
DA000000 00111D10
D4000000 00002400
D3000000 00000000
D7000000 0207404C
D2000000 00000000
Now, open the in-game calculator. Type in the National Pokédex number of the Pokémon you want to catch (Bulbasaur number 1, etc…) and press L. Clear the calculator (C) and put in the level of the Pokémon you wish to catch (1-100) and press R. Clear the calculator again. Input the number of the Nature you wish the Pokémon to have. Press Select and then clear the calculator again to finish the process. The nature codes of wild Pokémon to input is as follows:
0 - HARDY
1 - LONELY
2 - BRAVE
3 - ADAMANT
4 - NAUGHTY
5 - BOLD
6 - DOCILE
7 - RELAXED
8 - IMPISH
9 - LAX
10 - TIMID
11 - HASTY
12 - SERIOUS
13 - JOLLY
14 - NAIVE
15 - MODEST
16 - MILD
17 - QUIET
18 - BASHFUL
19 - RASH
20 - CALM
21 - GENTLE
22 - SASSY
23 - CAREFUL
24 - QUIRKY
Duplicating PC Pokémon
9207998A 00001808
0207998C F962F7FA
94000130 FFF30000
0207998C 46C046C0
D2000000 00000000
Once you have inputted this code, select the Pokémon you wish to duplicate in your PC and press Select, Start, and A when hovering over the Move option. Press L and R at the same time and you should have your duplicate.
