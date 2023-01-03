Whether you’re looking for unlimited items, to catch particular Pokémon with set natures, or even to walk through the walls, we’ve got you covered. There are many different codes to use to change your playthrough in meaningful ways.

Despite releasing back in 2009, Pokémon Platinum remains a classic and a game that players keep coming back to all these years later. If you’re up for some retro Pokémon fun, there are a number of cheat codes you can use to make the experience a truly platinum-grade one.

Read on for the complete list of Pokémon Platinum cheats and how to use them. A word of warning, though, some cheats don’t play well with others and may crash the game, so it’s worth not activating too many at once and saving the game before using any cheat.

How to cheat in Pokémon Platinum

To cheat in Pokémon Platinum you need to make use of an Action Replay and input codes. So many codes. If you're playing the game on an emulator, you do so at your own risk, but you'll want to make sure that your emulator of choice supports Action Replay codes.

If you are going down that route, you will need to open the ROM in your preferred emulator, copy the code you wish to use (find the full list below), head into Cheats (you should see it under Tools), click Action Replay, and paste your desired cheat code in. Add a description so you know which cheat is which, select turn on code, and add it to the game. Or if you're using an Action Replay device with your original DS, you should be able to input the codes in the usual way.

List of Pokémon Platinum cheats

The complete list of Pokémon Platinum cheat codes is below, with cheats for all items, 100% catch rate, and more. Most of these cheats require inputting multiple lines of code followed by inputting correct buttons in-game afterwards for activation so it’s worth bookmarking this page for quick access. It’s worth noting, too, that each code may not work every time and can cause crashes. As always, you cheat at your own risk.

Walk through walls and on water

94000130 FCFD0200

12060C20 00000200

D2000000 00000000

94000130 FCFD0100

12060C20 00001C20

D2000000 00000000

Press R and B at the same time to activate

All items

94000130 FCFF0000

B2101D40 00000000

E0000644 00000294

03E30044 03E30045

03E30046 03E30047

03E30048 03E30049

03E3004A 03E3004B

03E3004C 03E3004D

03E3004E 03E3004F

03E30050 03E30051

03E30052 03E30053

03E30054 03E30055

03E30056 03E30057

03E30058 03E30059

03E3005A 03E3005B

03E3005C 03E3005D

03E3005E 03E3005F

03E30060 03E30061

03E30062 03E30063

03E30064 03E30065

03E30066 03E30067

03E30068 03E30069

03E3006A 03E3006B

03E3006C 03E3006D

03E3006E 03E3006F

03E30070 03E30087

03E30088 03E300D5

03E300D6 03E300D7

03E300D8 03E300D9

03E300DA 03E300DB

03E300DC 03E300DD

03E300DE 03E300DF

03E300E0 03E300E1

03E300E2 03E300E3

03E300E4 03E300E5

03E300E6 03E300E7

03E300E8 03E300E9

03E300EA 03E300EB

03E300EC 03E300ED

03E300EE 03E300EF

03E300F0 03E300F1

03E300F2 03E300F3

03E300F4 03E300F5

03E300F6 03E300F7

03E300F8 03E300F9

03E300FA 03E300FB

03E300FC 03E300FD

03E300FE 03E300FF

03E30100 03E30101

03E30102 03E30103

03E30104 03E30105

03E30106 03E30107

03E30108 03E30109

03E3010A 03E3010B

03E3010C 03E3010D

03E3010E 03E3010F

03E30110 03E30111

03E30112 03E30113

03E30114 03E30115

03E30116 03E30117

03E30118 03E30119

03E3011A 03E3011B

03E3011C 03E3011D

03E3011E 03E3011F

03E30120 03E30121

03E30122 03E30123

03E30124 03E30125

03E30126 03E30127

03E30128 03E30129

03E3012A 03E3012B

03E3012C 03E3012D

03E3012E 03E3012F

03E30130 03E30131

03E30132 03E30133

03E30134 03E30135

03E30136 03E30137

03E30138 03E30139

03E3013A 03E3013B

03E3013C 03E3013D

03E3013E 03E3013F

03E30140 03E30141

03E30142 03E30143

03E30144 03E30145

03E30146 03E30147

00000000 00000000

00000000 00000000

E0000B60 000000A0

03E30011 03E30017

03E30018 03E30019

03E3001A 03E3001E

03E3001F 03E30020

03E30021 03E30022

03E30023 03E3002B

03E3002C 03E30026

03E30027 03E30028

03E30029 03E30012

03E30013 03E30014

03E30015 03E30016

03E3001B 03E30024

03E3002A 03E3001C

03E3001D 03E30025

03E3002D 03E3002E

03E3002F 03E30030

03E30031 03E30032

03E30033 03E30034

03E30035 03E30036

00000000 00000000

E0000D00 0000003C

03E30001 03E30002

03E30003 03E30004

03E30006 03E30007

03E30008 03E30009

03E3000A 03E3000B

03E3000C 03E3000D

03E3000E 03E3000F

03E30010 00000000

E00009A0 00000190

005F0148 005F0149

005F014A 005F014B

005F014C 005F014D

005F014E 005F014F

005F0150 005F0151

005F0152 005F0153

005F0154 005F0155

005F0156 005F0157

005F0158 005F0159

005F015A 005F015B

005F015C 005F015D

005F015E 005F015F

005F0160 005F0161

005F0162 005F0163

005F0164 005F0165

005F0166 005F0167

005F0168 005F0169

005F016A 005F016B

005F016C 005F016D

005F016E 005F016F

005F0170 005F0171

005F0172 005F0173

005F0174 005F0175

005F0176 005F0177

005F0178 005F0179

005F017A 005F017B

005F017C 005F017D

005F017E 005F017F

005F0180 005F0181

005F0182 005F0183

005F0184 005F0185

005F0186 005F0187

005F0188 005F0189

005F018A 005F018B

005F018C 005F018D

005F018E 005F018F

005F0190 005F0191

005F0192 005F0193

005F0194 005F0195

005F0196 005F0197

005F0198 005F0199

005F019A 005F019B

005F019C 005F019D

005F019E 005F019F

005F01A0 005F01A1

005F01A2 005F01A3

005F01A4 005F01A5

005F01A6 005F01A7

005F01A8 005F01A9

005F01AA 005F01AB

E0000C00 00000100

03E30095 03E30096

03E30097 03E30098

03E30099 03E3009A

03E3009B 03E3009C

03E3009D 03E3009E

03E3009F 03E300A0

03E300A1 03E300A2

03E300A3 03E300A4

03E300A5 03E300A6

03E300A7 03E300A8

03E300A9 03E300AA

03E300AB 03E300AC

03E300AD 03E300AE

03E300AF 03E300B0

03E300B1 03E300B2

03E300B3 03E300B4

03E300B5 03E300B6

03E300B7 03E300B8

03E300B9 03E300BA

03E300BB 03E300BC

03E300BD 03E300BE

03E300BF 03E300C0

03E300C1 03E300C2

03E300C3 03E300C4

03E300C5 03E300C6

03E300C7 03E300C8

03E300C9 03E300CA

03E300CB 03E300CC

03E300CD 03E300CE

03E300CF 03E300D0

03E300D1 03E300D2

03E300D3 03E300D4

E0000B30 00000030

03E30089 03E3008A

03E3008B 03E3008C

03E3008D 03E3008E

03E3008F 03E30090

03E30091 03E30092

03E30093 03E30094

E0000D3C 00000034

03E30037 03E30038

03E30039 03E3003A

03E3003B 03E3003C

03E3003D 03E3003E

03E3003F 03E30040

03E30041 03E30042

03E30043 00000000

D2000000 00000000

Press L and R to activate

Capture Trainer Pokėmon

92249cde 00002101

12249cde 00002100

d2000000 00000000

Use in Trainer battles

100% capture rate

9224a948 00002801

1224a948 00004280

d2000000 00000000

Unlock all Gym Badges

94000130 FCFF0000

B2101D40 00000000

20000096 000000FF

D2000000 00000000

Press L and R to activate

Quick EXP

92241E7E 0000319C

02241E80 60080180

02241E84 309C1C28

D0000000 00000000

Infinite money

94000130 FCFF0000

62101D40 00000000

B2101D40 00000000

00000090 000F423F

D2000000 00000000

Press L and R to activate

Shiny Pokémon

02071D78 47104A00

02071D7C 02000031

94000130 FCFE0200

0207406C 47084900

02074070 02000001

02073E3C 47084900

02073E40 02000051

12073E30 000046C0

D2000000 00000000

94000130 FCFE0100

0207406C 95019000

02074070 90022000

02073E3C 43200400

02073E40 1C28900D

12073E30 0000D107

D2000000 00000000

62000000 95019000

E2000000 00000080

95019000 90022000

1C28B40D F0754907

1C01FF13 2901BC0D

4902D101 49024708

00004708 02074075

02074053 00000000

95019000 69384A04

98046010 4B019A09

00004718 02071D81

0200002C 00000000

43200400 4907B401

F0756809 1C01FEED

2901BC01 4904D001

900D4708 49031C28

00004708 0200002C

02073E33 02073E45

D2000000 00000000

Press R and A at the same time while in your Trainer Card to activate (L and A in the same place to deactivate)

Teach any HM/TM to any Pokémon

9207802E 0000D001

1207802E 000046C0

D2000000 00000000

Catch whatever Pokémon you want in the wild with level and nature modifier

94000130 FDFF0000

94000130 FDFF0000

B2101D40 00000000

D9000000 00111D10

C0000000 0000000C

DC000000 00000004

D6000000 000233E8

D1000000 00000000

C0000000 0000000A

D6000000 000233E8

D2000000 00000000

94000130 FEFF0000

B2101D40 00000000

D9000000 00111D10

C0000000 0000000C

D6000000 000233E8

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

94000130 FFFB0000

B2101D40 00000000

DA000000 00111D10

D4000000 00002400

D3000000 00000000

D7000000 0207404C

D2000000 00000000

Now, open the in-game calculator. Type in the National Pokédex number of the Pokémon you want to catch (Bulbasaur number 1, etc…) and press L. Clear the calculator (C) and put in the level of the Pokémon you wish to catch (1-100) and press R. Clear the calculator again. Input the number of the Nature you wish the Pokémon to have. Press Select and then clear the calculator again to finish the process. The nature codes of wild Pokémon to input is as follows:

0 - HARDY

1 - LONELY

2 - BRAVE

3 - ADAMANT

4 - NAUGHTY

5 - BOLD

6 - DOCILE

7 - RELAXED

8 - IMPISH

9 - LAX

10 - TIMID

11 - HASTY

12 - SERIOUS

13 - JOLLY

14 - NAIVE

15 - MODEST

16 - MILD

17 - QUIET

18 - BASHFUL

19 - RASH

20 - CALM

21 - GENTLE

22 - SASSY

23 - CAREFUL

24 - QUIRKY

Duplicating PC Pokémon

9207998A 00001808

0207998C F962F7FA

94000130 FFF30000

0207998C 46C046C0

D2000000 00000000

Once you have inputted this code, select the Pokémon you wish to duplicate in your PC and press Select, Start, and A when hovering over the Move option. Press L and R at the same time and you should have your duplicate.

