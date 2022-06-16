The Sims 4 Werewolves release date: Launch time confirmed for BST and beyond

The BST launch time for fans in the UK has already been confirmed, and there isn’t long to wait before you’ll be able to access the lycanthrope goodness on your console or computer.

The Sims 4 Werewolves release date is upon us, with a fresh wave of horror-inspired content due to arrive in the game very soon.

It’s time to stop daydreaming about The Sims 5, then, and boot up The Sims 4 again in spooktacular fashion. (We’ve got The Sims 4 cheats list for you if you’ve forgotten them!)

Keep on reading and we’ll run through the key details on The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack for you now, including that all-important BST launch time.

The Sims 4 Werewolves release date

The Sims 4 Werewolves release date is Thursday 16th June 2022, the developers from EA have confirmed. That’s today, so you should be able to jump into the wolf-tastic content before the next full moon.

The Sims 4 Werewolves pack price is £17.99 GBP and pre-order pages are live now on the Xbox Store, Steam and Origin. We can’t see it on the PlayStation Store yet, though.

The Sims 4 Werewolves launch time in BST

The Sims 4 Werewolves release time is 6pm BST for players in the UK. That launch time should be the same across PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

If you’re reading this in the USA, you should be able to jump into the Werewolves pack in The Sims 4 from 10am PT or 1pm ET.

What’s in The Sims 4 Werewolves pack?

The Sims 4 Werewolves pack looks to be a significant content drop, with EA listing heaps of new features on the game’s official website. The main thing, of course, is that you’ll be able to create your own werewolf Sims.

EA has teased: “Beyond rocking a fearsome form werewolf Sims will have unique temperaments and abilities, be affected by the phase of the moon, and experience wolf-specific life events.”

You’ll be able to craft your own werewolf identity (there are numerous backstories to choose from), with werewolf Sims being able to form packs and even mate amongst themselves. A location called Howling Point sounds like a hot spot for that sort of thing.

There will also be heaps of werewolf lore in the game for players to explore, so this should be a hoot… or should we say a howl?

The Sims 4 Werewolves trailer

EA has already shared some teasers for this new content, you’ll be pleased to know. While you wait for The Sims 4 Werewolves content to arrive at 6pm BST, then, you can check out the reveal trailer for the pack below.

