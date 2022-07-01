Even though we're all starting to wonder about The Sims 5 release date , this new pack (along with the recent Sims 4 Werewolves content) should go a long way to tiding us over. It's certainly an excuse to dust off the Sims 4 cheats again!

EA has announced The Sims 4 High School Years pack, sharing a trailer for the new expansion and confirming its release date to boot.

"The Sims 4 High School Years takes players on a journey of growth to tell personal stories of self-discovery and the drama of being a teenager," lead producer George Pigula has teased, and you can keep on reading to learn all the key details about it.

When is the Sims 4 High School Years release date?

The Sims 4 High School Years pack has a confirmed release date of Thursday 28th July 2022.

On that date, this academic addition to the game will go live across PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Can I pre-order The Sims 4 High School Years pack?

Yes, pre-order pages for The Sims 4 High School Years pack have gone live everywhere — head to the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam or Origin to place your order.

The Sims 4 High School Years price appears to be £32.99 GBP RRP, with members of the EA Play subscription service being able to claim at 10 per cent discount.

Speaking of discounts, we've also seen The Sims 4 High School Years deals at CD Keys, where you can currently buy a digital code for £21.99 (which is touted as a 33 per cent discount).

The Sims 4 High School Years gameplay and story details

In the official announcement, lead producer George Pigula explained some of the new story and gameplay elements that will come to The Sims 4 as part of the High School Years expansion pack.

He said: "Sims will learn to juggle school and extracurricular events, form lifelong friends, and experience big moments like prom. They can even develop their own fashion likes & dislikes with the new Trendi app with clothes designed by Depop sellers.

"High school is an incredibly formative time, and we wanted to give players the chance to create and customise their own, personalised high school experiences before their Sims reach young adulthood.”

Is there a Sims 4 High School Years trailer?

Yes, there is a High School Years trailer on the web for fans of The Sims 4 to enjoy. While you wait for the Sims 4 High School Years release date on 28th July, you can check out the trailer here:

