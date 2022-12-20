Part of the reason for the longevity comes from all the Sims 4 expansions that have been released, but there are also a heck of a lot of challenges to keep you busy.

Losing more time in a game than you care to admit is easy to do with The Sims 4, a game that is still giving us so much to do while the long wait to see what is next in The Sims 5 continues.

There are a lot to choose from, but we have narrowed it down what we think are the 10 best Sims 4 challenges that you can try out in the game right now - and some may take an awfully long time...

The 10 best Sims 4 challenges

Off the Grid Challenge

The aim of the game with this challenge is to, as the name would suggest, live off grid. So that means no water, no electricity - and quite a few problems that will arise as a result of having neither. This is a tricky one truth be told, but attempting this will give you a very different feel to the game than you would normally have.

Rags to Riches Challenge

Like every GTA story without the rampant murdering, Rags to Riches is a case of starting with nothing, and eventually having it all. You start with no home, just some land, and you have nothing to your name - items or money wise. From there you have to build yourself up however you can and while this will take an awfully long time, we feel it's worth it.

The Alien Adoption Challenge

Ever wanted to raise your own little alien? Well now you can thanks to this challenge. As the name suggests, you take in an alien baby following its ship crashing, and you then raise it as if it were your own - which it is now anyway so just be a good parent. A really fun one this and we love how quirky it is.

The Zodiac Challenge

12 generations of Sims need to be played through here to have one in each of the star signs, and you need to start with the first which is Aquarius through to Capricorn. The fun here comes from seeing all the different personality traits that the characters have with each sign.

Dumpster Challenge

The stinkiest challenge in the game this, the Dumpster Challenge requires you to live in a dumpster with a wealth of 0. What you own and eat all comes from other residents and the things that they chuck away. To make it even smellier, showers are not allowed.

Big Brother Challenge

A timely one given that Big Brother is returning to our screens in 2023, but this challenge is indeed based on the show. Here you will have a number of sims placed in a house and just like in the show, they get evicted as time goes on - here that's based on what friendship levels they have. It's great fun, this one.

The Decades Challenge

You have 10 generations to get through here, but you'll need to go quite far back in time to start it and the chances are that you will have no electricity to begin with. Keep working through them all, changing their attire to match the era and eventually you'll be caught up with the modern day.

Globetrotter Challenge

Word of warning here, as this is not an easy challenge by any stretch of the imagination. Every time the season changes, so do your living arrangements. You will need to move to a new area each time, which means ticking off their main aspirations in a far quicker time than you would normally have to.

Black Widow Challenge

No, this has nothing to do with the MCU character of the same name, but everything to do with marriage, murder and wealth! Your character here will need to marry into wealth, and then kill off the poor, unsuspecting husband, steal his money, and then move onto the next victim. Kerching!

Runaway Teen Challenge

No adults are needed in a patch that came for the game allowing teenagers to live grown-up free - and this challenge means that you can't even talk to them! You also can't get a regular job, which means your options are limited to fishing, gardening, and digging - can you still make it big with a start like that?

