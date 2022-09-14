Sims 4 is going free to play – plus some players get a free gift

Plus, there's a little surprise in store for the millions of players that have already bought the game at any point since its launch in 2014.

The hugely popular life simulation game The Sims 4 will soon be given away for free on all major gaming platforms, its developers from EA have revealed.

The headline news is this: EA's announcement confirmed that the base game version of The Sims 4 will become a free-to-play title on 18th October 2022. (Of course, all of its many expansions will continue to be sold separately).

From that date onwards, the game will be freely available to download "to all new players" on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Mac and PC.

The computer-based version will be free across the EA app, the Origin launcher and Steam, so there's plenty of options for players on the hunt for freebies.

EA seems to have spared a thought for its existing players/paying customers, offering a gift to them by saying, "Simmers who have purchased The Sims 4 base game by 17th October will receive the Desert Luxe Kit as a gift."

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

One of the Sims 4 new kits, the Desert Luxe Kit will apparently allow players to "relax in their modern oasis with luxurious indoor and outdoor furniture, inspired by the natural landscape of the Southwestern desert and materials like stone and wood."

And if you were wondering, this transition to a free Sims 4 does not mark the end for the game. Far from it, in fact!

The announcement proclaimed that, "With The Sims 4 base game going free, the team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful experiences for players, and will continue to develop and release packs, Kits and Sims Delivery Express drops into the foreseeable future."

Read more on The Sims:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.