First Fits, if you were wondering, is all about making your kid-aged Sims more fashionable. The press pack for this kit (which is launching very soon) says that you can "dress child Sims in trendy looks that are perfect for birthday parties, the classroom or just hanging out with friends."

EA has announced the next two kits of new content that will be gracing The Sims 4. They're called the First Fits Kit and the Desert Luxe Kit, and they both have confirmed release dates lined up.

Players are invited to help their child Sims embark on "a lifetime of trend-setting fashion" as you help them "express themselves with the kinds of leopard-print jackets, patterned leggings and colourful shades they’ll want to wear when they grow up."

Coming a while later, the Desert Luxe Kit will allow your Sims to "soak up the sun and relax in their own modern oasis".

This set is said to feature colours that were "inspired by the natural landscapes of the Southwestern desert and materials like stone and wood."

In this kit, players will be able to "put together a bar, loveseat, fireplace and more" with the ultimate goal of creating "the perfect venue for your Sim’s next big party or intimate dinner."

When do the new Sims 4 kits come out?

The Sims 4 First Fits kit has a confirmed release date of Thursday 1st September 2022. We'd expect that you'll be able to jump in and play it by 6pm BST in the UK.

A few weeks later, The Sims 4 Desert Luxe Kit will have its release date on Wednesday 14th September. Again, we'd hope to see it online by 6pm BST.

You should be able to find both of the new kits on the Xbox Store, the PlayStation Store, Steam and EA Origin once the product pages have gone live.

