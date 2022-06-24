The project was sponsored by the game's developers EA. Apparently it took around 15 hours, with the YouTuber using a variety of Sims 4 packs to make it look as realistic as possible.

A dedicated Love Island fan, YouTube star Steph0sims, has recreated the show's new Mallorca villa in The Sims 4.

She did well to find the time, seeing as The Sims fans have had plenty to keep them busy of late - as well as the growing excitement over The Sims 5 and the never-ending fun of The Sims 4 cheats, we've recently had new packs like The Sims 4 Werewolves to enjoy. And that's not to mention finding the time to watch Love Island every night!

The images of this new Love Island build in The Sims 4, which you can see below in a tweet from Steph0sims, are stunningly accurate. She hasn't posted a video of the virtual villa yet, but we're sure it will be a smash hit when she does.

In a follow-up tweet, Steph0sims also noted that Sims 4 players should be able to find the villa in her gallery if they want to try it out for themselves.

She did note, though: "i used tool mod so things might get weird if you move certain objects."

The official Twitter account of The Sims also got involved, replying to say that "this is proper fit", whilst tagging the Love Island account.

Steph0sims also said in a statement: "Playing The Sims, especially when you let them go wild and do their own thing, literally feels like watching a reality TV show play out right before your eyes."

She added: "You never know what they’re going to do next and that’s the fun of watching reality TV."

Seasoned fans of The Sims will agree, knowing that certain Sims have a skill for causing drama, perhaps even more so than Love Island cast members like Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. This is basically a coupling made in heaven.

