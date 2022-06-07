Love Island soundtrack 2022: All the songs from season 8
From Sigala and Becky Hill to Ellie Goulding and Lizzo, here are all the tracks that feature in Love Island 2022.
The new series of Love Island is finally underway and while we're still getting to know the 2022 line-up of contestants, we can already tell there's a saucy season ahead.
We've already had the first twist of the season, with the public choosing the first couplings of the series, and while the singletons are still getting to know each other, the arrival of bombshell Davide Sanclimenti has certainly spiced things up.
The Italian Stallion has certainly turned the heads of a few girls in the villa, including footballer Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen and the show's first deaf contestant Tasha Ghouri – but who will he be taking an interest in?
Of course, Love Island wouldn't be complete without a mix of dance hits and with David Guetta, Disclosure and Jodie Harsh appearing on the track list, we already know that this year's series will be giving us the soundtrack to the summer.
Read on for everything song that has featured in Love Island 2022 so far.
Episode 1
The following songs appear in Love Island season 8 episode 1.
- The Vega Brothers – There It Is (Whoomp)
- Blinkie – Don't Give Up (On Love)
- Becky Hill, Galantis – Run
- Nathan Dawe, Ella Henderson – 21 Reasons
- Sammy Porter & Karen Harding – Celebrate
- Navos & Harlee – You & I
- Jodie Harsh – Good Time
- Ivan B – Maybe Then
- Alex Hobson & Talia Mar – Good on You
- Pete Tong & Becky Hill – You've Got the Love
- Lizzo – It's About Damn Time
- RUDY – Love Sex Magic
- Sigala & Carla Marie – Hope
- Shift K3Y – Back to Summer
- Regard and Years & Years – Hallucination
- David Guetta, MistaJam and John Newman – If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)
- Jake Tarry – Just In Case
- Ellie Goulding and Silk City – New Love
- Lajente – Joy
- Galantis and Yellow Claw – We Can Get High
- Tiggs Da Author – Brand New
- Becky Hill, David Guetta and Ella Henderson – Crazy What Love Can Do
- Becky Hill, Sigala – Heaven On My Mind
- Disclosure and Raye – Waterfall
- Jax Jones and MNEK – Where Did You Go
- Oh The Larceny – Good Day Coming
- John Newman – Waiting For A Lifetime
- Anne-Marie and Little Mix – Kiss My (Uh Oh)
- Genuwine – Pony
- Becky Hill and Topic – My Heart Goes (La Di Da)
- Camilla Cabello – Don't Go Yet
- Charlie XCX – Beg For You
- Callum McBride and Oliver Jack – Everywhere
- Bru-C – Paradise
- A. Talia – Monsters in the Shadows
So, all in all, a lot of tracks to enjoy.
