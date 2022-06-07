We've already had the first twist of the season , with the public choosing the first couplings of the series, and while the singletons are still getting to know each other, the arrival of bombshell Davide Sanclimenti has certainly spiced things up.

The new series of Love Island is finally underway and while we're still getting to know the 2022 line-up of contestants , we can already tell there's a saucy season ahead.

The Italian Stallion has certainly turned the heads of a few girls in the villa, including footballer Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen and the show's first deaf contestant Tasha Ghouri – but who will he be taking an interest in?

Of course, Love Island wouldn't be complete without a mix of dance hits and with David Guetta, Disclosure and Jodie Harsh appearing on the track list, we already know that this year's series will be giving us the soundtrack to the summer.

Read on for everything song that has featured in Love Island 2022 so far.

Love Island soundtrack 2022: All the songs from season 8

Episode 1

The following songs appear in Love Island season 8 episode 1.

The Vega Brothers – There It Is (Whoomp)

Blinkie – Don't Give Up (On Love)

Becky Hill, Galantis – Run

Nathan Dawe, Ella Henderson – 21 Reasons

Sammy Porter & Karen Harding – Celebrate

Navos & Harlee – You & I

Jodie Harsh – Good Time

Ivan B – Maybe Then

Alex Hobson & Talia Mar – Good on You

Pete Tong & Becky Hill – You've Got the Love

Lizzo – It's About Damn Time

RUDY – Love Sex Magic

Sigala & Carla Marie – Hope

Shift K3Y – Back to Summer

Regard and Years & Years – Hallucination

David Guetta, MistaJam and John Newman – If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)

Jake Tarry – Just In Case

Ellie Goulding and Silk City – New Love

Lajente – Joy

Galantis and Yellow Claw – We Can Get High

Tiggs Da Author – Brand New

Becky Hill, David Guetta and Ella Henderson – Crazy What Love Can Do

Becky Hill, Sigala – Heaven On My Mind

Disclosure and Raye – Waterfall

Jax Jones and MNEK – Where Did You Go

Oh The Larceny – Good Day Coming

John Newman – Waiting For A Lifetime

Anne-Marie and Little Mix – Kiss My (Uh Oh)

Genuwine – Pony

Becky Hill and Topic – My Heart Goes (La Di Da)

Camilla Cabello – Don't Go Yet

Charlie XCX – Beg For You

Callum McBride and Oliver Jack – Everywhere

Bru-C – Paradise

A. Talia – Monsters in the Shadows

So, all in all, a lot of tracks to enjoy.

Love Island continues on weeknights at 9pm on ITV2. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.