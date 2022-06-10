What happened in Love Island episode 4 last night? Full recap

And it looked like heads could be about to turn, as Gemma Owen turned her attention to Luca Bish after a game of dares .

The heat was turned up in the Love Island villa as new girls Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Afia Tonkmor arrived.

This didn't sit well with Italian Stallion Davide Sanclimenti, despite him pretty much spending the day with Ekin-Su, who made him breakfast and joined him at the gym.

Missed any of the action from last night?

Here's a full recap from episode 4, including how to watch Love Island on catch-up.

What happened in Love Island episode 4 last night?

After receiving a text that he'd be going on a date with the new girls, Liam Llewellyn headed out of the villa for his date.

First, he chatted to Afia, 25, who he admitted was his type. However, the feeling wasn't mutual as she called him "pretty."

Next, he talked to Ekin-Su, 27, who laid it on Factor 50, telling him he has nice blue eyes that she could swim in - ok girl!

The trio returned to the villa, and all eyes were on the new girls. Davide couldn't stop smiling as he chatted in the Beach Hut, saying how "fire" the new girls were.

As they gathered around the fire pit, the new girls revealed their types, with Ekin -Su setting her sights on Davide and Andrew Le Page. Afia revealed she was interested in Dami Hope and Andrew, but she felt too under pressure to reveal the third person.

Ekin-Su and Davide ITV

Later on the girls talked, at which point Ekin-Su revealed that she wasn't looking for "seasonal" girlfriends. Upon hearing how old each girl was, she joked to Gemma that she could be her "little sister" - a comment we will probably never hear the end of throughout this series, as Gemma complained to the others that Ekin-Su was being "patronising."

The next morning, Ekin-Su wasted no time as she got up and made breakfast for Davide before joining him in the gym.

That day, the girls gathered for a chat, and Ekin-Su took the opportunity to question everyone about their couples.

Paige Thorne revealed that she and Luca Bish cuddled in bed, at which point Ekin-Su revealed she hadn't noticed that - awks!

Later that day, Afia got chatting to Ikenna Ekwonna, and admitted he was her type, and it looked like Indiyah Polack could be a little bit jealous as she watched them from a day bed while talking to Dami.

With new islanders in the villa, it was time for a game of dares... and things got a little messy as Ekin-Su gave Davide a little dance, and Paige planted a massive kiss on Andrew, despite being coupled up with Luca. Things got even more awkward when Tasha Ghouri crawled to Luca as the guy she fancied most, leading Andrew to then snog Paige when it was his turn

After the games, Luca pulled Gemma for a chat, and she revealed that she was attracted to him and that her dad (who she still hasn't revealed) would like him as they both have an interest in football.

Watching from one of the bean bags on the grass, Davide seemed very annoyed by their conversation.

Could this be the end of Demma already?

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.