Who is Afia Tonkmor? Meet Love Island 2022 bombshell and lounge host
A new bombshell is about to step foot in the villa – here's everything you need to know about Afia Tonkmor.
The 2022 season of Love Island is well underway and the very first couples have already been tested, with last night's episode seeing bombshell Davide Sanclimente steal Gemma Owen away from the now-single Liam Llewellyn.
Luckily for him, there are two new contestants who'll be joining the Love Island 2022 cast tonight – Afia Tonkmor and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.
Afia Tonkmor - Key facts
Age: 25
Job: Lounge host at a private members' club
From: London
Instagram: @afiatonkmor
Why did Afia Tonkmor want to take part in Love Island?
The 25-year-old lounge host revealed that she signed up for the show in search of a "summer romance".
"It just seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet someone, have an amazing summer, just have so much fun and have a bit of a summer romance as well," she said.
What is Afia Tonkmor looking for in a partner?
While Afia hasn't given any hints as to what her usual type is, she has said that she falls in love "too quickly".
"Two dates I am like, ‘OMG I am obsessed with this boy, he’s everything,'" she said.
She also said that she's not afraid to go after what she wants, adding: "If I see a guy that I want in the villa, I'm definitely going to make sure I get him. Watch out girls – I'm coming for your man!"
What time is Love Island 2022 on tonight?
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2, with episode 3 ending at 10:05pm this evening.
The season 8 episodes will be airing every weeknight at 9pm, while on Saturdays, ITV2 will show Love Island: Unseen Bits instead.
Love Island airs on weeknights at 9pm on ITV2.
