Who is Afia Tonkmor? Meet Love Island 2022 bombshell and lounge host

Luckily for him, there are two new contestants who'll be joining the Love Island 2022 cast tonight – Afia Tonkmor and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

While we patiently wait for the clock to strike 9pm, here's everything you need to know about incoming bombshell Afia Tonkmor.

Afia Tonkmor - Key facts

Age: 25

Job: Lounge host at a private members' club

From: London

Instagram: @afiatonkmor

Why did Afia Tonkmor want to take part in Love Island?

The 25-year-old lounge host revealed that she signed up for the show in search of a "summer romance".

"It just seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet someone, have an amazing summer, just have so much fun and have a bit of a summer romance as well," she said.

What is Afia Tonkmor looking for in a partner?

While Afia hasn't given any hints as to what her usual type is, she has said that she falls in love "too quickly".

"Two dates I am like, ‘OMG I am obsessed with this boy, he’s everything,'" she said.

She also said that she's not afraid to go after what she wants, adding: "If I see a guy that I want in the villa, I'm definitely going to make sure I get him. Watch out girls – I'm coming for your man!"

What time is Love Island 2022 on tonight?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2, with episode 3 ending at 10:05pm this evening.

The season 8 episodes will be airing every weeknight at 9pm, while on Saturdays, ITV2 will show Love Island: Unseen Bits instead.

Love Island airs on weeknights at 9pm on ITV2. In the meantime, check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.