In a new Love Island twist , the viewers were given the opportunity to choose the first set of couples, and some of the islanders (ahem - Gemma) weren't very pleased with who they'd been matched with.

ITV's Love Island returned for season 8 on Monday 6th June, with the first set of contestants in the Love Island 2022 line-up entering the new villa.

But that's not all, as this season's first bombshell entered the villa in the form of Italian Stallion Davide Sanclimenti.

Didn't get to tune into last night's episode? Or want to know how to watch Love Island on catch-up? Read on for our full recap, including all the contestants who have coupled up so far.

Episode 1

Love Island episode 1 ITV

The dating show returned with a bang, as the girls arrived in the villa first for the new season.

First to make their Love Island debuts were hotel waitress Indiyah Polack and paramedic Paige Thorne, followed by Tasha Ghouri, Amber Beckford and Gemma Owen. Then came Laura Whitmore, who gathered the contestants around the fire pit to meet the first boy, but not before revealing that the girls wouldn't actually be choosing the guy they wanted to couple up with, as the public had already voted.

With the twist now out in the open, the recoupling began with Amber and Dami Hope becoming the first Love Island couple of 2022.

The next couple to be matched was Liam Llewellyn and Gemma, although Gem didn't seem too keen about him.

Next up was Ikenna Ekwonna, who was matched with Indiyah, followed by Andrew Le Page and Tasha.

Last but not least, Paige was coupled up with fishmonger Luca Bish, who she thought was a bit of a "pretty boy", but liked how he smelled.

With all the couples now together, Laura left the islanders to get acquainted.

Conversation soon turned to types, as Ikenna questioned Indiyah about what she's looking for. However, she kept all her cards close to her chest over fears he might try to "live up" to what she likes. He was a bit more vocal, though, saying he likes a big bum – or "bunds", as he put it.

Later in the evening, the islanders were treated to a party for their very first night in the villa, but it wasn't long before it was disrupted by Italian snack Davide Sanclimenti, who had the girls feeling very peckish.

And what better way to break the ice than with a game of truth or dare. From finger sucking, to foot rubs and lap dances, things got a little saucy, but it was Gemma who really shocked as she opted to kiss Davide instead of her partner Liam when asked who she'd like to share a bed with.

Liam didn't seem too annoyed about it as he chatted with the boys later on, but when Davide received a text informing him that he'd have to choose one girl to couple up with in the next 24 hours, leaving one boy vulnerable, the looks on the boys' faces said it all.

We wonder who Davide will pick...

Love Island couples

As of episode 1, here are all the Love Island couples:

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope

ITV

Gemma Owen and Liam Llewellyn

ITV

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

ITV

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

ITV

Paige Thorne and Luca Bish

ITV