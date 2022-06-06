Love Island reveals first bombshell set to disrupt initial couples

The first episode of the new season airs tonight and will see the initial cast of Love Island stars enter the new villa and start getting to know each other.

No sooner has Love Island 2022 launch day arrived than we're already bracing for a bombshell!

The girls, Paige Thorne, Amber Beckford, Tasha Ghouri, Indiyah Polack and Gemma Owen are first into the villa – but before they can make themselves at home, host Laura Whitmore pays them a visit to break the big news: they won't be stepping forward for the man of their choice, as has been the Love Island custom.

Instead, this year's Love Island has a twist in that the viewers have selected the initial couples.

You'll have to tune in tonight to find out which boys the girls will be partnered up with but be warned, your favourite couple might not last long – a bombshell is on the way.

Just as the islanders are starting to make connections, Davide Sanclimenti makes a late entrance to shake things up.

And what an entrance it must be as the girls already sound sold on the dashing Italian.

"When I saw him, I was very confused because I had no warning but he is very good looking!" Indiyah says in the Beach Hut.

"I was blown away," Gemma adds, while Tasha is also impressed, saying: "Straight away I was like, ‘Wow. Fit. Hot. Sexy. Hercules.’"

"I’m done. I’m ready to get married. I’m ready to have babies," Paige tells the cameras.

It's not long until Davide gets a text which informs him: "Davide, in 24 hours you will couple up with a girl of your choice, leaving one boy single and vulnerable #italiansnack #ciaobella."

