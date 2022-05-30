Alongside footballer Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma Owen , student Liam Llewellyn and microbiologist Dami Hope , childminder Amber Beckford will also be heading into the brand-new Majorcan villa.

Love Island 2022 is officially around the corner and the full line-up has now been confirmed for this year’s ITV2 dating show !

But who is Amber and what is she looking for in a partner?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island 2022 contestant.

Amber Beckford - Key facts

Age: 24

Job: Childminder

Instagram: @amberbeckford

Why did Amber Beckford want to take part in Love Island?

Talking about what drove her to take part in this year's ITV2 dating show, Amber said: "This year it definitely feels like it’s two feet in. I feel like now I’m most definitely ready, and wanting to look for a boyfriend."

Asked what she’ll bring to the villa, she added: "Hopefully fun! I can definitely be opinionated so I’m not sure how that’s going to go down."

What is Amber Beckford looking for in a partner?

Talking about her type, Amber said: "I don't like guys that show off, like flashy, showy-offy guys - just have a personality and make me laugh."

She added of a disastrous date: "One guy tried to purposefully show off his car keys. We were in the middle of a restaurant!"

When does Love Island 2022 start?

Laura Whitmore ITV

Grab your sun cream: Love Island 2022 is set to kick off on Monday 6th June 2022.

Airing on ITV2, the first episode will kick off at 9pm and introduce viewers to this year’s brand-new stunning Majorcan villa – and its inhabitants.

Tweeting the news about the show’s return, the official account wrote: "Here’s your first hot date of the summer. #LoveIsland is back Monday 6th June on @itv2 and @itvhub!"

A trailer for the 2022 show previously took a comical swipe at rival dating shows like Davina McCall’s Language of Love and First Dates.