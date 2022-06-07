Love Island's Tasha torn between two boys and gets cheeky kiss

Love Island is back, and the first episode kicked off with a twist – the public would be picking this year's couples. And while the contestants were still reeling from the news, the season's first bombshell entered the villa, causing quite the stir.

Following Italian stallion Davide Sanclimenti's epic entrance, ITV has teased what's in store for tonight's episode, which will see Davide get to know the girls before he picks the one he'd like to couple up with, leaving one of the boys vulnerable.

“You’re keeping your cards quite close to your chest,” Gemma says during a chat with the man of the hour in the first-look teaser below.

But Davide's heart isn't the only one being pulled in different directions. Model and dancer Tasha, who is currently coupled up with estate agent Andrew, seems to also be torn between islanders.

“Andrew is giving me good vibes and good energy. But Luca seems very sweet,” she said of the fishmonger partnered up with paramedic Paige.

Luckily for Tasha, Luca seems to feel the same way. Speaking in the Beach Hut about Tasha, he said: “I got a really good vibe off her. I think there could be something there.”

But Tasha and Andrew are growing closer, and they even shared a cuddle during their first night in the villa. “I woke up and he was awake as well. He had a little smile and then he put his arm around me and we started cuddling. It felt so nice. I was like a Cheshire cat, I needed to stop grinning!,” Tasha revealed.

Luca teases her about it, and though he tells her he's not jealous, she does ask him if he doesn't wish it was him instead.

We'll have to wait until tonight to see which boy has her attention, and which one will be left on the lurch when Davide picks the girl he'd like to couple up with.

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturdays. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.