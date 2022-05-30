ITV has started announcing the line-up for Love Island 2022 and with just a week to go before they enter the show's brand new villa , there's a lot to get excited about.

One of the latest names to join the list of islanders however is Ikenna Ekwonna – a pharmaceutical sales specialist from Nottingham – but who is he?

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island 2022 contestant Ikenna Ekwonna.

Key facts

Age: 23

Job: Pharmaceutical Sales

From: Nottingham

Instagram: @ikenna._

Why did Ikenna Ekwonna want to take part in Love Island?

Nottingham-based Ikenna Ekwonna has said that he wants to go into Love Island looking for a longterm relationship.

"I’ve only been in one past relationship but now I think I’m at the age where I could find someone," he said.

What is Ikenna Ekwonna looking for in a partner?

While Ikenna hasn't revealed what he wants in a partner, he's said that he's going to bring "spontaneity and excitement" to the villa.

"I’m not really shy to speak to people and I don’t really care too much about what people think."

When does Love Island 2022 start?

The eighth season of Love Island begins on Monday 6th June on ITV2 and ITVHub at 9pm.

The show will air nightly across the week at 9pm, however the premiere episode will be one hour and 35 minutes in length while the rest of this week's episodes will be just over an hour long.

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.