Now, ITV has teased that things might not quite be smooth sailing for the couple yet, as Gemma may be about to have her head turned by someone else - Luca Bish .

Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti may have seemed to get cosy on last night's Love Island , but as we know you can never predict just which way things are going to go in the villa.

The broadcaster teased that following a game of dares in tonight's episode, Luca pulls Gemma for a chat and they head to the rooftop, where Gemma confesses: "I am attracted to you, I definitely would want to get to know you."

Luca responds by saying: “You stare into my eyes and I just want to stare into yours!”

However, ITV teased that as talk turns to kissing, there's a question of whether Gemma will turn her attention away from Davide and towards Luca?

Meanwhile, a first look clip shared on the official Love Island Twitter shows new bombshell Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu ruffling a few feathers with the girls, saying: "I'm sorry, I'm not here to make a seasonal girlfriend, I'm here to find the love of my life."

Paige Thorne seems particularly unimpressed when Ekin-Su appears to be "keeping tabs" on how much she's been cuddling with Luca during the night.

The aforementioned game of dares is sure to bring the drama, as the islanders play a game of beer pong where every accurate throw leads to a dare, and Ekin-Su teases Davide with a seductive dance move ending with a kiss on the cheek.

The game also sees Andrew Le Page and Paige kiss after he was dared to lock lips with the girl he believes is "wifey material", while she reciprocates when asked to kiss who is "boyfriend material".

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.