Read on to find out everything there is to know about The Sims 4 Horse Ranch release date, see where to pre-order, and learn about its gameplay. There’s even a trailer in it for you after all that hard work!

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion pack release date is set for Thursday 20th July 2023, the developers have confirmed.

It will be available at 6pm UK time on 20th July and this is true for all versions of the game. This means all players PC via Origin and Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 can enjoy the new expansion at the same time as everyone else.

Can I pre-order The Sims 4 Horses expansion?

Yes! You can pre-order The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion on the digital storefront of your choice. It costs £34.99 across all platforms and you can save an extra 10 per cent if you’re an EA Play subscriber.

All pre-orders and purchases of the expansion pack up until 31st August rewards players with the Rockin’ Rancher Digital Content bonus (resonator guitar, wagon wheel art, rocking chair items).

Here’s where to pre-order The Sims 4 Horses expansion pack:

You can also purchase it on the EA app or Origin for Mac app if that’s where you play The Sims 4.

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch gameplay details

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion pack is the latest massive update in The Sims 4. It’s a paid expansion that brings with it a few major new features, but most importantly, includes horses.

No doubt the main attraction of the expansion is the new ability to raise horses. As the official website puts it, as part of the pack, you can “customise hoofed friends in Create a Sim, or get new horses by rescuing or purchasing them.”

You can also rear foals (baby horses) on your ranch and “sims can learn the Riding skill, and horses can train in the agility and jumping skills.” It’s possible to take part in equestrian events at its centre to win awards.

The expansion also adds the ranch to the game. The ranch is where you can “spend [your] days keeping your animals happy and clean, harvesting Prairie Grass to feed them, collecting horse manure to fertilise your plants, and making your own nectar to sell”. You design your own ranch, of course.

Mini goats and mini sheep can also be cared for on your ranch, which can be home to parties and various other throwdowns. It’s worth checking out the trailer below to see everything the Horse Ranch expansion has to offer Sims 4 players:

