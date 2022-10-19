Now that The Sims 4 is free to play , players have been noticing strange issues with the game. This includes the fact that babies are treated as stationary objects rather than people. Fortunately, this seems all set to change.

Announced during The Sims Summit, The Sims 4 Better Babies update is upgrading babies in the life sim so they act more like living-breathing people rather than objects. Releasing soon, too, the update is set to make family living in The Sims 4 a whole lot more hectic.

If you’re keen to learn everything there is to know about the upcoming Better Babies update in The Sims 4, you’re in the right place. Read on to discover when the update is scheduled to release and what will change in the game when it launches.

The Sims 4 Better Babies update is set to launch in early 2023. Unfortunately, neither EA nor Maxis have given a precise release date at the time of writing. But at least we have a release window. It’s good to know that we shouldn’t be waiting too long before the Better Babies update goes live in The Sims 4.

Check out the tweet by the global community manager for The Sims below to see the official announcement:

We’ll update this guide with the release date as soon as it is officially confirmed. Stay tuned for updates.

What will Better Babies change in The Sims 4?

Following the Better Babies update, babies in The Sims 4 will no longer be confined to their bassinets and will now move around. This means that babies will count as people in The Sims 4 following the update, not mere objects.

Babies have been a sticking point in The Sims community for a while now. Since 2017, toddlers have been able to move around, so why not babies? Fortunately, the upcoming update looks set to change that and bring in a feature to the game that was mysteriously missing in the first place.

More advanced babies have been present in The Sims games since at least The Sims 2 back in 2004 and were even selectable in The Sims 3. It was odd for Maxis to remove a number of the baby features in The Sims 4 and it looks like babies are finally on the receiving end of a much-needed upgrade.

It’s unclear exactly what changes the Better Babies update will bring, but the short teaser showcases a baby crawling along the floor outside of its bassinet and being picked up by its mother. This is already representative of a large upgrade to what we had previously.

We’ll update this guide with more on what The Sims 4 Better Babies update changes as and when new information is given. For now, it’s nice to know that Maxis is working on it.

