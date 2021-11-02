KotOR Switch release date: When to expect Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic

Get ready to return to the Ebon Hawk and take it on the go. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is finally getting a port for Nintendo Switch, and there isn’t long to wait for the KotOR Switch release date.

Nintendo’s handheld/household console could be the perfect place to revisit this historical spin on the Star Wars universe. It’s the prequel of the prequels, set over four millennia before the Galactic Empire, but its place in the official canon is somewhat questionable these days (everything outside of the films and animated series was wiped from the canon when Disney bought Star Wars in 2012).

Aspyr Studios will port Bioware’s original vision for KotOR onto Switch, staying as true as possible to its original 2003 form. The team from Asypr is also working on a full-on KotOR remake for PS5 and PC, but we don’t have a date for that yet.

Players can expect re-appearances from Darth Revan, Malak, Jolee Bindo, Bastilla Shan, Zaalbar, Carth Onasi, Juhani and Mission Vao and we can’t leave out droids HK-47 and T3-M4. Read on for the key details.

KotOR Switch release date

The KotOR Switch release date will take place on Thursday, 11th November 2021. That’s the day on which Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will be playable on Nintendo Switch at long last. Whether you’ve played it before or not, the Switch’s portability could make this a great way to jump in.

Can I pre-order Knights of the Old Republic on Switch?

You may pre-order Knights of the Old Republic on Switch right now after the game’s product page went live on the Nintendo eShop at the end of last month. If you like to secure your purchases nice and early, click away now and buy your digital copy!

Buy KotOR on Switch (£11.29 from the Nintendo eShop)

KotOR Switch price

The KotOR Switch port is priced at £11.29 GBP in the UK currently. Other regions will vary but it’s clear that Aspyr isn’t expecting you to pay full whack here. They can’t give it away for free, though, of course. You might get some deals and discounts in future, though.

Is there a physical release of KotOR for Switch?

It’s bad news for cartridge-loving gamers out there, with digital download lovers having cause to celebrate. That’s our long-winded way of saying this: there will not be a physical release of KotOR for Switch, as far as we know.

KotOR Switch trailer

A no-nonsense 30 second KotOR trailer can be found below. While you wait for that 11th November release to roll around, take a look here to get yourself pumped up for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic on Switch!

