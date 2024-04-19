The fifth-generation games featured Pokémon including the mighty Samurott, the martial arts-inspired Throh and the legendary Kyurem.

If you still own a copy of Black 2 then treasure it, as buying it second-hand today will set you back upwards of around £100.

Read on for a full guide on how to use cheat codes in Pokémon Black 2, plus a list on everything available. Don’t worry, we’ll keep your cheating secret safe.

How to use cheats in Pokémon Black 2

To use cheats in Pokémon Black 2, you need to connect an Action Replay device to your Nintendo DS. From there, you will be able to enter the code for the corresponding cheat on your console.

We would recommend saving your game prior to activating a cheat, as they can sometimes cause the game to crash or break, which would be a disaster - particularly if you have made significant progress in the story.

We’ve all learned how essential saving your game is the hard way after the console’s battery dies, so this tip should come as no surprise.

Of course, if you're playing the game on some form of emulator, you'll need to find the cheats menu within the emulator and input the codes there.

Full list of Pokémon Black 2 cheat codes

From becoming invincible in battle to guaranteeing you will catch a Pokémon, Black 2’s list of cheats are fun and diverse. Read on for a full list of codes.

Ability to walk through walls

5219C8D0FDD8F7C1

1219C8D400001C04

94000130FDFF0000

1219C8D400002400

D200000000000000

All items are free at the Pokémart

5200C9EC1A51E000

1200C9F0000046C0

D200000000000000

Complete every gym badge

94000130FFB0000

222266E8000000FF

D200000000000000

Increase experience multipliers

X2

521BD6F80C040400

021BD6F843442402

D200000000000000

X4

521BD6F80C040400

021BD6F843442404

D200000000000000

X8

521BD6F80C040400

021BD6F843442408

D200000000000000

X100

521BD6F80C040400

021BD6F84344240A

D200000000000000

X200

521BD6F80C040400

021BD6F8434424C8

D200000000000000

Invincibility in battle

E200300000000018

D00028004903BD70

428E68092400D200

0000477002257504

521A9B70FF42F7F2

021A9B74FA44F659

D200000000000000

Maximum money

94000130FFFB0000

022266E40098967F

D200000000000000

Modify the levels of wild Pokémon

LEVEL 1

94000130FFFB0000

B200002400000000

C00000000000002F

10036B0600000101

DC00000000000004

LEVEL 10

94000130FFFB0000

B200002400000000

C00000000000002F

10036B0600000A0A

DC00000000000004

D200000000000000

LEVEL 35

94000130FFFB0000

B200002400000000

C00000000000002F

10036B0600002323

DC00000000000004

D200000000000000

LEVEL 70

94000130FFFB0000

B200002400000000

C0000000000002F

10036B0600004646

DC00000000000004

D200000000000000

LEVEL 100

94000130FFFB0000

B200002400000000

C00000000000002F

10036B0600006464

DC00000000000004

D200000000000000

Steal enemy Trainer’s Pokémon

521AF6282F06D134

121AF6280000E001

121AF66200002001

121AF64800002000

D200000000000000

Unlimited move PP

921BAE180000D301

121BAE180000E003

D200000000000000

Unlock all Pokéballs

94000130FFF70000

B200002400000000

E0018D2000000058

03E7000A03E7005

Exp Share

521AEF84 42819903

121AEF88 000046C0

D2000000 00000000

Zero Wild Pokémon encounters

521A07E87D527D11

521A17E8BDF82000

121A17E4000046C0

D200000000000000

521A17E8BDF82000

94000120FEFD0000

121A17E40000E002

D200000000000000

100 per cent catch rate

521AF8507820D203

121AF850000046C0

D200000000000000

Catch any Pokémon

Use the codes below and your next wild encounter will be with the Pokémon you specified!

Bulbasaur:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000001

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Ivysaur:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000002

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Venusaur:

94000130 FFFB0000

b2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000003

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Charmander:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000004

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Charmeleon:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000005

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Charizard:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000006

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Squirtle:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000007

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Wartortle:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000008

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Blastoise:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000009

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Caterpie:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000000A

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Metapod:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000000B

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Butterfree:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000000C

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Weedle:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000000D

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Kakuna:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000000E

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Beedrill:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000000F

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Pidgey:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000010

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Pidgeotto:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000011

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Pidgeot:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000012

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Rattata:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000013

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Raticate:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000014

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Spearow:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000015

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Fearow:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000016

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Ekans:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000017

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Arbok:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000018

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Pikachu:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000019

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Raichu:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000001A

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Sandshrew:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000001B

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Sandslash:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000001C

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Nidoran Female:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000001D

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Nidorina:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000001E

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Nidoqueen:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000001F

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Nidoran Male:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000020

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Nidorino:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000021

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Nidoking:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000022

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Clefairy:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000023

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Clefable:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000024

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Vulpix:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000025

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Ninetales:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000026

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Jigglypuff:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000027

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Wigglytuff:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000028

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Zubat:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000029

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Golbat:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000002A

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Oddish:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000002B

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Gloom:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000002C

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Vileplume:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000002D

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Paras:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000002E

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Parasect:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000002F

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Venonat:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000030

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Venomoth:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000031

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Diglett:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000032

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Dugtrio:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000033

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Meowth:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000034

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Persian:

94000130 FFFB0000

C2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000035

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Psyduck:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000036

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Golduck:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000037

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Mankey:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000038

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Primeape:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 00000039

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Growlithe:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000003A

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Arcanine:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000003B

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Poliwag:

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

C0000000 0000002F

10036B04 0000003C

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

Ensure that you encounter shiny Pokémon

5201C534 43084050

0201C538 2000D108

E201C540 00000010

2000900A F027900B

E00AFCF1 980B2100

94000130 FFFB0000

1201C538 000046C0

E201C540 00000010

1C281C01 F000910A

2801FC47 E008D1F5

D2000000 00000000

(Hold select while in the wild to make this work)

Have a rematch with Trainers

52156014 1C301C04

02156018 F7FF1C39

94000130 FEFF0000

02156018 E0002000

D2000000 00000000

(Hold R and talk to the Trainer you want to battle again)

Get 999 of all items

94000130 FCFF0000

B2000024 00000000

E001915C 00000054

03840074 03840075

03840076 03840077

0384023B 0384023C

0384023D 0384023F

03840240 03840241

03840244 03840245

03840246 03840247

03840248 03840249

0384024A 0384024B

0384024C 0384024D

0384024E 00000000

D5000000 03840001

C0000000 0000000F

D6000000 00018D20

D4000000 00000001

D2000000 00000000

94000130 FCFF0000

B2000024 00000000

d5000000 03840037

C0000000 00000039

D6000000 00018D60

D4000000 00000001

D2000000 00000000

94000130 FCFF0000

B2000024 00000000

D5000000 03840087

C0000000 0000000D

D6000000 00018E48

D4000000 00000001

D2000000 00000000

94000130 FCFF0000

B2000024 00000000

D5000000 038400D5

C0000000 00000072

D6000000 00018E80

D4000000 00000001

D2000000 00000000

94000130 FCFF0000

B2000024 00000000

D5000000 038401E5

C0000000 0000000F

D6000000 0001904C

D4000000 00000001

D2000000 00000000

94000130 FCFF0000

B2000024 00000000

D5000000 03840219

C0000000 0000001B

D6000000 0001908C

D4000000 00000001

D2000000 00000000

94000130 FCFF0000

B2000024 00000000

D5000000 03840250

C0000000 00000017

D6000000 000190FC

D4000000 00000001

D2000000 00000000

Get 999 of all berries

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

D5000000 03E70095

C0000000 0000003E

D6000000 000195B8

D4000000 00000001

D2000000 00000000

94000130 FFFB0000

B2000024 00000000

D5000000 03E70095

C0000000 0000003E

D6000000 000195B8

D4000000 00000001

D2000000 00000000

Get 999 of all healing items

94000130 FCFF0000

B2000024 00000000

E0019590 00000020

03E70086 03E70235

03E70236 03E70237

03E70238 03E70239

03E7023A 03E7024F

D5000000 03E70011

C0000000 00000025

D6000000 000194F8

D4000000 00000001

D2000000 00000000

Get all TMs and HMs

94000130 FCFF0000

B2000024 00000000

E0019344 00000188

00010148 00010149

0001014A 0001014B

0001014C 0001014D

0001014E 0001014F

00010150 00010151

00010152 00010153

00010154 00010155

00010156 00010157

00010158 00010159

0001015A 0001015B

0001015C 0001015F

00010160 00010161

00010162 00010163

00010164 00010165

00010166 00010167

00010168 00010169

0001016A 0001016B

0001016C 0001016D

0001016E 0001016F

00010170 00010171

00010172 00010173

00010174 00010175

00010176 00010177

00010178 00010179

0001017A 0001017B

0001017C 0001017D

0001017E 0001017F

00010180 00010181

00010182 00010183

00010184 00010185

00010186 00010187

00010188 00010189

0001018A 0001018B

0001018C 0001018D

0001018E 0001018F

00010190 00010191

00010192 00010193

00010194 00010195

00010196 00010197

00010198 00010199

0001019A 0001019B

0001019C 0001019D

0001019E 0001019F

000101A0 000101A1

000101A2 000101A3

0001026A 0001026C

000101A4 000101A5

000101A6 000101A7

000101A8 000101A9

000194E8 00000000

D2000000 00000000

