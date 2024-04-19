Pokémon Black 2 cheats: Full cheat codes list & how to use them
A little cheat code didn’t hurt anyone.
Using cheat codes in games such as Pokémon Black 2 is hardly new. Let’s face it, Pokémon games can be tough at times, and so getting a little help is not something you should feel guilty about.
Originally released on the Nintendo DS in 2012, alongside its counterpart Pokémon White 2, the sequels represented the last major entry on the handheld system.
The fifth-generation games featured Pokémon including the mighty Samurott, the martial arts-inspired Throh and the legendary Kyurem.
If you still own a copy of Black 2 then treasure it, as buying it second-hand today will set you back upwards of around £100.
Read on for a full guide on how to use cheat codes in Pokémon Black 2, plus a list on everything available. Don’t worry, we’ll keep your cheating secret safe.
More like this
How to use cheats in Pokémon Black 2
To use cheats in Pokémon Black 2, you need to connect an Action Replay device to your Nintendo DS. From there, you will be able to enter the code for the corresponding cheat on your console.
We would recommend saving your game prior to activating a cheat, as they can sometimes cause the game to crash or break, which would be a disaster - particularly if you have made significant progress in the story.
We’ve all learned how essential saving your game is the hard way after the console’s battery dies, so this tip should come as no surprise.
Of course, if you're playing the game on some form of emulator, you'll need to find the cheats menu within the emulator and input the codes there.
Full list of Pokémon Black 2 cheat codes
From becoming invincible in battle to guaranteeing you will catch a Pokémon, Black 2’s list of cheats are fun and diverse. Read on for a full list of codes.
Ability to walk through walls
5219C8D0FDD8F7C1
1219C8D400001C04
94000130FDFF0000
1219C8D400002400
D200000000000000
All items are free at the Pokémart
5200C9EC1A51E000
1200C9F0000046C0
D200000000000000
Complete every gym badge
94000130FFB0000
222266E8000000FF
D200000000000000
Increase experience multipliers
X2
521BD6F80C040400
021BD6F843442402
D200000000000000
X4
521BD6F80C040400
021BD6F843442404
D200000000000000
X8
521BD6F80C040400
021BD6F843442408
D200000000000000
X100
521BD6F80C040400
021BD6F84344240A
D200000000000000
X200
521BD6F80C040400
021BD6F8434424C8
D200000000000000
Invincibility in battle
E200300000000018
D00028004903BD70
428E68092400D200
0000477002257504
521A9B70FF42F7F2
021A9B74FA44F659
D200000000000000
Maximum money
94000130FFFB0000
022266E40098967F
D200000000000000
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Modify the levels of wild Pokémon
LEVEL 1
94000130FFFB0000
B200002400000000
C00000000000002F
10036B0600000101
DC00000000000004
LEVEL 10
94000130FFFB0000
B200002400000000
C00000000000002F
10036B0600000A0A
DC00000000000004
D200000000000000
LEVEL 35
94000130FFFB0000
B200002400000000
C00000000000002F
10036B0600002323
DC00000000000004
D200000000000000
LEVEL 70
94000130FFFB0000
B200002400000000
C0000000000002F
10036B0600004646
DC00000000000004
D200000000000000
LEVEL 100
94000130FFFB0000
B200002400000000
C00000000000002F
10036B0600006464
DC00000000000004
D200000000000000
Steal enemy Trainer’s Pokémon
521AF6282F06D134
121AF6280000E001
121AF66200002001
121AF64800002000
D200000000000000
Unlimited move PP
921BAE180000D301
121BAE180000E003
D200000000000000
Unlock all Pokéballs
94000130FFF70000
B200002400000000
E0018D2000000058
03E7000A03E7005
Exp Share
521AEF84 42819903
121AEF88 000046C0
D2000000 00000000
Zero Wild Pokémon encounters
521A07E87D527D11
521A17E8BDF82000
121A17E4000046C0
D200000000000000
521A17E8BDF82000
94000120FEFD0000
121A17E40000E002
D200000000000000
100 per cent catch rate
521AF8507820D203
121AF850000046C0
D200000000000000
Catch any Pokémon
Use the codes below and your next wild encounter will be with the Pokémon you specified!
Bulbasaur:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000001
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Ivysaur:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000002
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Venusaur:
94000130 FFFB0000
b2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000003
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Charmander:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000004
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Charmeleon:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000005
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Charizard:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000006
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Squirtle:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000007
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Wartortle:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000008
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Blastoise:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000009
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Caterpie:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000000A
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Metapod:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000000B
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Butterfree:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000000C
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Weedle:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000000D
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Kakuna:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000000E
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Beedrill:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000000F
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Pidgey:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000010
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Pidgeotto:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000011
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Pidgeot:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000012
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Rattata:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000013
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Raticate:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000014
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Spearow:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000015
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Fearow:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000016
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Ekans:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000017
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Arbok:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000018
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Pikachu:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000019
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Raichu:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000001A
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Sandshrew:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000001B
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Sandslash:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000001C
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Nidoran Female:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000001D
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Nidorina:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000001E
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Nidoqueen:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000001F
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Nidoran Male:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000020
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Nidorino:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000021
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Nidoking:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000022
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Clefairy:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000023
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Clefable:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000024
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Vulpix:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000025
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Ninetales:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000026
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Jigglypuff:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000027
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Wigglytuff:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000028
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Zubat:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000029
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Golbat:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000002A
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Oddish:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000002B
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Gloom:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000002C
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Vileplume:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000002D
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Paras:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000002E
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Parasect:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000002F
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Venonat:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000030
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Venomoth:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000031
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Diglett:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000032
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Dugtrio:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000033
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Meowth:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000034
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Persian:
94000130 FFFB0000
C2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000035
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Psyduck:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000036
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Golduck:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000037
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Mankey:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000038
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Primeape:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 00000039
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Growlithe:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000003A
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Arcanine:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000003B
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Poliwag:
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
C0000000 0000002F
10036B04 0000003C
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
Read more on Pokémon:
- Pokémon Go Raids schedule - upcoming battles
- Best Pokémon gifts - the greatest merch
- Best Pokémon games on Switch - our ranking
- Best shiny Pokémon - the coolest creatures
- Best Dragon-type Pokémon - who's your fave?
- All cat Pokémon - the felines to catch
- Pokémon natures guide - all you need to know
- Pokémon type chart - strengths and weaknesses explained
- Legendary Pokémon - the full list
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet cheats - handy hacks
- Pokémon Emerald cheats - what you need to know
- Pokémon Fire Red cheats - all codes
- Pokémon Go friend codes - and how to find them
- Pokémon games in order - where to start
Ensure that you encounter shiny Pokémon
5201C534 43084050
0201C538 2000D108
E201C540 00000010
2000900A F027900B
E00AFCF1 980B2100
94000130 FFFB0000
1201C538 000046C0
E201C540 00000010
1C281C01 F000910A
2801FC47 E008D1F5
D2000000 00000000
(Hold select while in the wild to make this work)
Have a rematch with Trainers
52156014 1C301C04
02156018 F7FF1C39
94000130 FEFF0000
02156018 E0002000
D2000000 00000000
(Hold R and talk to the Trainer you want to battle again)
Get 999 of all items
94000130 FCFF0000
B2000024 00000000
E001915C 00000054
03840074 03840075
03840076 03840077
0384023B 0384023C
0384023D 0384023F
03840240 03840241
03840244 03840245
03840246 03840247
03840248 03840249
0384024A 0384024B
0384024C 0384024D
0384024E 00000000
D5000000 03840001
C0000000 0000000F
D6000000 00018D20
D4000000 00000001
D2000000 00000000
94000130 FCFF0000
B2000024 00000000
d5000000 03840037
C0000000 00000039
D6000000 00018D60
D4000000 00000001
D2000000 00000000
94000130 FCFF0000
B2000024 00000000
D5000000 03840087
C0000000 0000000D
D6000000 00018E48
D4000000 00000001
D2000000 00000000
94000130 FCFF0000
B2000024 00000000
D5000000 038400D5
C0000000 00000072
D6000000 00018E80
D4000000 00000001
D2000000 00000000
94000130 FCFF0000
B2000024 00000000
D5000000 038401E5
C0000000 0000000F
D6000000 0001904C
D4000000 00000001
D2000000 00000000
94000130 FCFF0000
B2000024 00000000
D5000000 03840219
C0000000 0000001B
D6000000 0001908C
D4000000 00000001
D2000000 00000000
94000130 FCFF0000
B2000024 00000000
D5000000 03840250
C0000000 00000017
D6000000 000190FC
D4000000 00000001
D2000000 00000000
Get 999 of all berries
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
D5000000 03E70095
C0000000 0000003E
D6000000 000195B8
D4000000 00000001
D2000000 00000000
94000130 FFFB0000
B2000024 00000000
D5000000 03E70095
C0000000 0000003E
D6000000 000195B8
D4000000 00000001
D2000000 00000000
Get 999 of all healing items
94000130 FCFF0000
B2000024 00000000
E0019590 00000020
03E70086 03E70235
03E70236 03E70237
03E70238 03E70239
03E7023A 03E7024F
D5000000 03E70011
C0000000 00000025
D6000000 000194F8
D4000000 00000001
D2000000 00000000
Get all TMs and HMs
94000130 FCFF0000
B2000024 00000000
E0019344 00000188
00010148 00010149
0001014A 0001014B
0001014C 0001014D
0001014E 0001014F
00010150 00010151
00010152 00010153
00010154 00010155
00010156 00010157
00010158 00010159
0001015A 0001015B
0001015C 0001015F
00010160 00010161
00010162 00010163
00010164 00010165
00010166 00010167
00010168 00010169
0001016A 0001016B
0001016C 0001016D
0001016E 0001016F
00010170 00010171
00010172 00010173
00010174 00010175
00010176 00010177
00010178 00010179
0001017A 0001017B
0001017C 0001017D
0001017E 0001017F
00010180 00010181
00010182 00010183
00010184 00010185
00010186 00010187
00010188 00010189
0001018A 0001018B
0001018C 0001018D
0001018E 0001018F
00010190 00010191
00010192 00010193
00010194 00010195
00010196 00010197
00010198 00010199
0001019A 0001019B
0001019C 0001019D
0001019E 0001019F
000101A0 000101A1
000101A2 000101A3
0001026A 0001026C
000101A4 000101A5
000101A6 000101A7
000101A8 000101A9
000194E8 00000000
D2000000 00000000
Get more from games with cheat codes: GTA 3 cheats | GTA San Andreas cheats | GTA Vice City cheats | GTA 5 cheats | Little Alchemy cheats | Pokémon Emerald cheats | Age of Empires 3 cheats | RDR2 cheats | The Sims 4 cheats | LEGO DC Super Villains cheats | LEGO Star Wars codes | Roblox promo codes | Age of Mythology cheats | KotOR cheats | KotOR 2 cheats | Shindo Life codes | Cookie Clicker cheats | Sims 3 cheats | Sonic Origins cheats | Sonic Origins Blue Spheres codes | Subway Surfers codes | LEGO Marvel Superheroes cheats | LEGO Harry Potter cheats | Pokémon Fire Red cheats | NecroMerger cheats | Valheim cheats | Douchebag Workout 2 cheats | Roblox music codes | LEGO Star Wars Original Trilogy cheats | LEGO Batman 2 cheats | LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars cheats | GTA 4 cheats | LEGO Star Wars Prequel Trilogy cheats | Pokémon Yellow cheats
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.