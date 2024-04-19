Pokémon Unbound cheats: Best cheat codes & how to use them
Unbound your limitations!
People love playing old Pokémon games, to such an extent that even fan-mod ROM projects like Pokémon Unbound can find a big audience.
Built on Game Freak's Pokémon Fire Red, like a lot of these modded games seem to be, Pokémon Unbound comes to us from solo fan developer named Skeli. Check out Skeli's dedicated website for loads more info.
Like a lot of Pokémon experiences, Unbound has a whole host of cheats and codes to let you have some extra fun.
Keep on reading to learn more!
How to use cheats in Pokémon Unbound
There's some debate around the web regarding what's the best way to use cheats in Pokémon Unbound. And, of course, the method will probably vary based on which emulation platform you are using to run the ROM.
You'll find one specific set of guidance over on WikiHow, and loads of advice on Reddit and other forums.
Depending on which software you're using to run Unbound, we advise you to Google that platform specifically and try to find some tips from people on the same set-up.
If you're playing on the popular Visual Boy Advance (VBA) software, the process to insert cheat codes goes something like this:
- With the game open, click 'Tools'
- In the Tools menu, click 'Cheats'
- In the 'Cheats' menu, click 'Cheats List'
- In the Cheats List, click the green bookmark icon
- In the pop-up that appears, give the cheat a name/description
- Select the type of code from the dropdown (eg some codes are from Game Shark while others are Code Breaker)
- Enter the alphanumerical code in the 'Codes' box
- Click 'OK'
One fact seems to be true across all the advice, though: once you've worked out where to input cheat codes on your platform of choice, you need to enter the relevant Master Code first, before you input the specific code for the upgrade you want.
As we get into the list below, remember to punch in the Master Code in each category before you put in any more specific codes.
It's also worth noting that lots of websites warn players the Unbound could break or glitch if you decide to use cheats.
Best Pokémon Unbound cheat codes
Master code
000014D1 000A
Remember to input that before any other codes you want to use!
Catch any Pokémon
If you're looking to catch a specific Pokémon, one hard-working fan on Reddit has compiled a list of every single code for every single form of every single critter in the game.
You can see the list, which is over 1,000 lines long, here. Put the relevant code in your emulator and the creature in question should appear in your next wild encounter.
Mega Evolution cheats
Once you've unlocked Mega Evolution in the game, you should be able to use the following cheats to get some more Mega Evolution items and stones.
The items should appear in any Poké Mart after you've inputted the code. Remember the Master Code first!
Mega Anklet: 82003884 0212
Mega Bracelet: 82003884 0211
Mega Charm: 82003884 0210
Mega Cuff: 82003884 0077
Mega Earing: 82003884 020F
Mega Ring: 82003884 0161
Mega Pendant: 82003884 0213
Mega Evolution Stones:
- Abomasite: 82003884 01E9
- Absolite: 82003884 01E0
- Aerodactylite: 82003884 01CA
- Aggronite: 82003884 01D9
- Alakazite: 82003884 01C4
- Altarianite: 82003884 01DE
- Ampharosite: 82003884 01CD
- Audinite: 82003884 01EB
- Banettite: 82003884 01DF
- Beedrillite: 82003884 01C2
- Blastoisinite: 82003884 01C1
- Blazikenite: 82003884 01D4
- Cameruptite: 82003884 01DD
- Charizardite X: 82003884 01BF
- Charizardite Y: 82003884 01C0
- Diancite: 82003884 01EC
- Galladite: 82003884 01EA
- Garchompite: 82003884 01E7
- Gardevoirite: 82003884 01D6
- Gengarite: 82003884 01C6
- Glalitite: 82003884 01E1
- Gyaradosite: 82003884 01C9
- Heracronite: 82003884 01D0
- Houndoominite: 82003884 01D1
- Kangaskhite: 82003884 01C7
- Latiasite: 82003884 01E4
- Latiosite: 82003884 01E5
- Lopunnite: 82003884 01E6
- Lucarionite: 82003884 01E8
- Manectite: 82003884 01DB
- Mawilite: 82003884 01D8
- Medichamite: 82003884 01DA
- Metagrossite: 82003884 01E3
- Mewtwonite X: 82003884 01CB
- Mewtwonite Y: 82003884 01CC
- Pidgeotite 82003884 01C3
- Pinsirite: 82003884 01C8
- Sablenite: 82003884 01D7
- Salamencite: 82003884 01E2
- Sceptilite: 82003884 01D3
- Scizorite: 82003884 01CF
- Sharpedonite: 82003884 01DC
- Slowbronite: 82003884 01C5
- Steelixite: 82003884 01CE
- Swampertite: 82003884 01D5
- Tyranitarite: 82003884 01D2
- Venusaurite: 82003884 01BE
Miscellaneous cheats
Decrease all Poké Mart prices to £1
3C25A344 FD8F451C
AD86124F 2823D8DA
Unlock all badges
EFCE867D 5403D40D
(May cause issues where you cannot fight Gym Leaders)
One Hit Kill
95EDFBBA A5A72A78
C833D1A0 02FA7205
Max out the stats of any in your party
1st Pokémon in your party
420242DA03E7
000000070002
2nd Pokémon in your party
4202433E03E7
000000070002
3rd Pokémon in your party
420243A203E7
000000070002
4th Pokémon in your party
4202440603E7
000000070002
5th Pokémon in your party
4202446A03E7
000000070002
6th Pokémon in your party
420244CE03E7
000000070002
100 per cent catch rate for wild Pokémon
87ACF659 707466DC
8BB602F7 8CEB681A
Catch enemy Trainer's Pokémon
4D83B1BF E0F5F507
8E883EFF 92E9660D
B6C5368A 08BE8FF4
90B4977C C0151DC2
(Press L and R before you throw the ball)
Encounter shiny Pokémon
1670047D 04815C68
18452A7D DDE55BCC
(Pokémon may only turn shiny after you catch it)
Change gender of wild Pokémon
Change to female...
EB34F751 A96B854D
78DA95DF 44018CB4
Change to male...
EB34F751 A96B854D
141BB87C 83D7018F
Unlimited PP
42023C08 6363
00000002 0002
Unlimited XP (Code Breaker only)
Master Code first...
0000295F000A
101DC9D40007
830050000000
830050020000
Followed by EXP Code...
74000130027D
7300218C0001
82023D501388
Change nature of wild Pokémon:
First enter this code...
AA3BB0ED 41CD5D95
Then enter the specific nature you want...
- Adamant: 5EB8DEEE 692ED298
- Bashful: B05B4CCD A0A1505B
- Bold: 35EB915F 08F33974
- Brave: E485844D 2F24038C
- Calm: 31F62F82 D9A0C100
- Careful: 1A15BF1E E72650E4
- Docile: A58F6F1B BFB13FEF
- Gentle: 9A41D845 41B93FE6
- Hardy: D0E34D66 5796A7D3
- Hasty: D4950A99 D729D80A
- Impish: CDA2AB99 F89D5BB9
- Jolly: E9EC2CBF A7EDD4A7
- Lax: D593BF29 E18AAAE5
- Lonely: D73BC50A 5F47AA0E
- Mild: A2461E51 304137B6
- Modest: E1EB2109 4480C28D
- Naive: 56F744B0 37E16732
- Naughty: 83286B46 6479AA98
- Quiet: 0456554B 66D3AAF9
- Quirky: 5A7B2626 21ECD183
- Rash: 909149AB 2DE8726A
- Relaxed: 34027F23 7E7E1599
- Sassy: D47DA721 6C3B9FFC
- Serious: 93F04759 F95753D9
- Timid: 1BC372C9 06B4D17F
Unlimited Item cheats
Use the codes below to beef up your wallet and your inventory. Just don't forget the Master Code first, which is: 000014D1 000A
Unlimited Money (on Game Shark): 29C78059 96542194
Unlimited Money (on Code Breaker): See two-line code below
820257BC 423F
820257BE 000F
Unlimited Rare Candies added to Poké Mart: 06AB3172 BE88C550 (or try 82003884 0044)
Unlimited Poké Balls added to Poké Mart:
- Dive Ball: 82003884 0007
- Luxury Ball: 82003884 000B
- Nest Ball: 82003884 0008
- Net Ball: 82003884 0006
- Premier Ball: 82003884 000C
- Repeat Ball: 82003884 0009
- Safari Ball: 82003884 0005
- Timer Ball: 82003884 000A
Unlimited Master Balls added to Poké Mart: B9A1AACB D6F4419A (or try 82003884 0001)
Unlimited HMs added to Poké Mart:
- HM01: 82003884 0153
- HM02: 82003884 0154
- HM03: 82003884 0155
- HM04: 82003884 0156
- HM05: 82003884 0157
- HM06: 82003884 0158
- HM07: 82003884 0159
- HM08: 82003884 015A
Unlimited Healing items added to Poké Mart:
- Antidote: 82003884 000E
- Awakening: 82003884 0011
- Burn Heal: 82003884 000F
- Full Heal: 82003884 0017
- Full Restore: 82003884 0013
- Hyper Potion: 82003884 0015
- Ice Heal: 82003884 0010
- Max Potion: 82003884 0014
- Max Revive: 82003884 0019
- Parlyz Heal: 82003884 0012
- Potion: 82003884 000D
- Revive: 82003884 0018
- Super Potion: 82003884 0016
Unlimited TMs added to Poké Mart:
- TM01: 82003884 0121
- TM02: 82003884 0122
- TM03: 82003884 0123
- TM04: 82003884 0124
- TM05: 82003884 0125
- TM06: 82003884 0126
- TM07: 82003884 0127
- TM08: 82003884 0128
- TM09: 82003884 0129
- TM10: 82003884 012A
- TM11: 82003884 012B
- TM12: 82003884 012C
- TM13: 82003884 012D
- TM14: 82003884 012E
- TM15: 82003884 012F
- TM16: 82003884 0130
- TM17: 82003884 0131
- TM18: 82003884 0132
- TM19: 82003884 0133
- TM20: 82003884 0134
- TM21: 82003884 0135
- TM22: 82003884 0136
- TM23: 82003884 0137
- TM24: 82003884 0138
- TM25: 82003884 0139
- TM26: 82003884 013A
- TM27: 82003884 013B
- TM28: 82003884 013C
- TM29: 82003884 013D
- TM30: 82003884 013E
- TM31: 82003884 013F
- TM32: 82003884 0140
- TM33: 82003884 0141
- TM34: 82003884 0142
- TM35: 82003884 0143
- TM36: 82003884 0144
- TM37: 82003884 0145
- TM38: 82003884 0146
- TM39: 82003884 0147
- TM40: 82003884 0148
- TM41: 82003884 0149
- TM42: 82003884 014A
- TM43: 82003884 014B
- TM44: 82003884 014C
- TM45: 82003884 014D
- TM46: 82003884 014E
- TM47: 82003884 014F
- TM48: 82003884 0150
- TM49: 82003884 0151
- TM50: 82003884 0152
Unlimited evolution items added to Poké Mart:
- Black Sludge: 82003884 003A
- Catching Charm: 82003884 0173
- Dawn Stone: 82003884 0064
- Dusk Stone: 82003884 0063
- Fire Stone: 82003884 005F
- Flame Orb: 82003884 0039
- Gigantamax Powder: 82003884 003B
- Honey: 82003884 0048
- Ice Stone: 82003884 0069
- Leaf Stone: 82003884 0062
- Life Orb: 82003884 0037
- Light Clay: 82003884 005A
- Link Stone: 82003884 005B
- Magma Stone: 82003884 005C
- Moon Stone: 82003884 005E
- Oval Charm: 82003884 0278
- Oval Stone: 82003884 0066
- Shiny Charm: 82003884 0279
- Shiny Stone: 82003884 0065
- Sun Stone: 82003884 005D
- Thunder Stone: 82003884 0060
- Toxic Orb: 82003884 0038
- Water Stone: 82003884 0061
Unlimited Z Move items added to Poké Mart:
- Alorichium Z: 82003884 02B0
- Buginium Z: 82003884 02A4
- Decidium Z: 82003884 02B1
- Eevium Z: 82003884 02B2
- Fightinium Z: 82003884 029F
- Firium Z: 82003884 02A7
- Flyinium Z: 82003884 02A0
- Ghostinum Z: 82003884 02A5
- Grassium Z: 82003884 02A9
- Groundium Z: 82003884 02A2
- Incinium Z: 82003884 02B3
- Kommonium Z: 82003884 02B4
- Lunalium Z: 82003884 02B5
- Lycanium Z: 82003884 02B6
- Mewnium Z: 82003884 02B7
- Mimikium Z: 82003884 02B9
- Normalium Z: 82003884 029E
- Pikanium Z: 82003884 02BA
- Pikasunium Z: 82003884 02BB
- Poisonium Z: 82003884 02A1
- Primarium Z: 82003884 02BC
- Rockium Z: 82003884 02A3
- Snorlium Z: 82003884 02BD
- Solganium Z: 82003884 02BE
- Steelium Z: 82003884 02A6
- Tapunium Z: 82003884 02BF
- Waterium Z: 82003884 02A8
Add the following items to Poké Mart:
- Acro Bike: 82003884 0110
- Amulet Coin: 82003884 00BD
- Basement Key: 82003884 010F
- Berry Juice: 82003884 002C
- Big Mushroom: 82003884 0068
- Big Pearl: 82003884 006B
- Black Belt: 82003884 00CF
- Black Flute: 82003884 002A
- Black Glasses: 82003884 00CE
- Blue Flute: 82003884 0027
- Blue Orb: 82003884 0115
- Blue Scarf: 82003884 00FF
- Blue Shard: 82003884 0031
- Bright Powder: 82003884 00B3
- Calcium: 82003884 0043
- Carbos: 82003884 0042
- Charcoal: 82003884 00D7
- Choice Band: 82003884 00BA
- Claw Fossil: 82003884 011F
- Cleanse Tag: 82003884 00BE
- Coin Case: 82003884 0104
- Contest Pass: 82003884 010A
- Deep Sea Scale: 82003884 00C1
- Deep Sea Tooth: 82003884 00C0
- Devon Scope: 82003884 0120
- Devon’s Goods: 82003884 010D
- Dire Hit: 82003884 004A
- Dragon Fang: 82003884 00D8
- Dragon Scale: 82003884 00C9
- Elixer: 82003884 0024
- Energy Powder: 82003884 001E
- Energy Root: 82003884 001F
- Eon Ticket: 82003884 0113
- Escape Rope: 82003884 0055
- Ether: 82003884 0022
- Everstone: 82003884 00C3
- Exp Share: 82003884 00B6
- Fluffy Tail: 82003884 0051
- Focus Band: 82003884 00C4
- Fresh Water: 82003884 001A
- Go-Goggles: 82003884 0117
- Good Rod: 82003884 0107
- Green Scarf: 82003884 0101
- Green Shard: 82003884 0033
- Guard Spec: 82003884 0049
- Hard Stone: 82003884 00CC
- Heal Powder: 82003884 0020
- Heart Scale: 82003884 006F
- HP Up: 82003884 003F
- Iron: 82003884 0041
- ItemFinder: 82003884 0105
- King’s Rock: 82003884 00BB
- Lava Cookie: 82003884 0026
- Lax Incense: 82003884 00DD
- Leftovers: 82003884 00C8
- Lemonade: 82003884 001C
- Letter: 82003884 0112
- Light Ball: 82003884 00CA
- Lucky Egg: 82003884 00C5
- Lucky Punch: 82003884 00DE
- Mach Bike: 82003884 0103
- Macho Brace: 82003884 00B5
- Magnet: 82003884 00D0
- Max Elixer: 82003884 0025
- Max Ether: 82003884 0023
- Max Repel: 82003884 0054
- Mental Herb: 82003884 00B9
- Metal Coat: 82003884 00C7
- Metal Powder: 82003884 00DF
- Meteorite: 82003884 0118
- Miracle Seed: 82003884 00CD
- MooMoo Milk: 82003884 001D
- Mystic Water: 82003884 00D1
- Nevermelt Ice: 82003884 00D4
- Nugget: 82003884 006E
- Old Rod: 82003884 0106
- Pearl: 82003884 006A
- Pink Scarf: 82003884 0100
- Poison Barb: 82003884 00D3
- Poké Doll: 82003884 0050
- PokéBlock Case: 82003884 0111
- PP Max: 82003884 0047
- PP Up: 82003884 0045
- Protein: 82003884 0040
- Quick Claw: 82003884 00B7
- Rare Candy: 82003884 0044
- Red Flute: 82003884 0029
- Red Orb: 82003884 0114
- Red Scarf: 82003884 00FE
- Red Shard: 82003884 0030
- Repel: 82003884 0056
- Revival Herb: 82003884 0021
- Root Fossil: 82003884 011E
- S.S. Ticket: 82003884 0109
- Sacred Ash: 82003884 002D
- Scanner: 82003884 0116
- Scope Lens: 82003884 00C6
- Sea Incense: 82003884 00DC
- Sharp Beak: 82003884 00D2
- Shell Bell: 82003884 00DB
- Shoal Salt: 82003884 002E
- Shoal Shell: 82003884 002F
- Silk Scarf: 82003884 00D9
- Silver Powder: 82003884 00BC
- Smoke Ball: 82003884 00C2
- Soda Pop: 82003884 001B
- Soft Sand: 82003884 00CB
- Soot Sack: 82003884 010E
- Soothe Bell: 82003884 00B8
- Soul Dew: 82003884 00BF
- Spell Tag: 82003884 00D5
- Star Piece: 82003884 006D
- Stardust: 82003884 006C
- Stick: 82003884 00E1
- Storage Key: 82003884 011D
- Super Repel: 82003884 0053
- Super Rod: 82003884 0108
- Thick Club: 82003884 00E0
- Tiny Mushroom: 82003884 0067
- Twisted Spoon: 82003884 00D6
- Up-Grade: 82003884 00DA
- Wailmer Pail: 82003884 010C
- White Flute: 82003884 002B
- White Herb: 82003884 00B4
- X Accuracy: 82003884 004E
- X Attack: 82003884 004B
- X Defend: 82003884 004C
- X Special: 82003884 004F
- X Speed: 82003884 004D
- Yellow Flute: 82003884 0028
- Yellow Scarf: 82003884 0102
- Yellow Shard: 82003884 0032
- Zinc: 82003884 0046
Further to these, a number of fan-submitted codes can be found on the Pokémon Coders website.
Given that there are numerous versions of the game, it's also worth noting that codes could stop working at any point depending on which version you're playing.
