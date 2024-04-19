Like a lot of Pokémon experiences, Unbound has a whole host of cheats and codes to let you have some extra fun.

Keep on reading to learn more!

How to use cheats in Pokémon Unbound

There's some debate around the web regarding what's the best way to use cheats in Pokémon Unbound. And, of course, the method will probably vary based on which emulation platform you are using to run the ROM.

You'll find one specific set of guidance over on WikiHow, and loads of advice on Reddit and other forums.

Depending on which software you're using to run Unbound, we advise you to Google that platform specifically and try to find some tips from people on the same set-up.

If you're playing on the popular Visual Boy Advance (VBA) software, the process to insert cheat codes goes something like this:

With the game open, click 'Tools'

In the Tools menu, click 'Cheats'

In the 'Cheats' menu, click 'Cheats List'

In the Cheats List, click the green bookmark icon

In the pop-up that appears, give the cheat a name/description

Select the type of code from the dropdown (eg some codes are from Game Shark while others are Code Breaker)

Enter the alphanumerical code in the 'Codes' box

Click 'OK'

One fact seems to be true across all the advice, though: once you've worked out where to input cheat codes on your platform of choice, you need to enter the relevant Master Code first, before you input the specific code for the upgrade you want.

As we get into the list below, remember to punch in the Master Code in each category before you put in any more specific codes.

It's also worth noting that lots of websites warn players the Unbound could break or glitch if you decide to use cheats.

Best Pokémon Unbound cheat codes

Master code

000014D1 000A

Remember to input that before any other codes you want to use!

Catch any Pokémon

If you're looking to catch a specific Pokémon, one hard-working fan on Reddit has compiled a list of every single code for every single form of every single critter in the game.

You can see the list, which is over 1,000 lines long, here. Put the relevant code in your emulator and the creature in question should appear in your next wild encounter.

Mega Evolution cheats

Once you've unlocked Mega Evolution in the game, you should be able to use the following cheats to get some more Mega Evolution items and stones.

The items should appear in any Poké Mart after you've inputted the code. Remember the Master Code first!

Mega Anklet: 82003884 0212

Mega Bracelet: 82003884 0211

Mega Charm: 82003884 0210

Mega Cuff: 82003884 0077

Mega Earing: 82003884 020F

Mega Ring: 82003884 0161

Mega Pendant: 82003884 0213

Mega Evolution Stones:

Abomasite: 82003884 01E9

Absolite: 82003884 01E0

Aerodactylite: 82003884 01CA

Aggronite: 82003884 01D9

Alakazite: 82003884 01C4

Altarianite: 82003884 01DE

Ampharosite: 82003884 01CD

Audinite: 82003884 01EB

Banettite: 82003884 01DF

Beedrillite: 82003884 01C2

Blastoisinite: 82003884 01C1

Blazikenite: 82003884 01D4

Cameruptite: 82003884 01DD

Charizardite X: 82003884 01BF

Charizardite Y: 82003884 01C0

Diancite: 82003884 01EC

Galladite: 82003884 01EA

Garchompite: 82003884 01E7

Gardevoirite: 82003884 01D6

Gengarite: 82003884 01C6

Glalitite: 82003884 01E1

Gyaradosite: 82003884 01C9

Heracronite: 82003884 01D0

Houndoominite: 82003884 01D1

Kangaskhite: 82003884 01C7

Latiasite: 82003884 01E4

Latiosite: 82003884 01E5

Lopunnite: 82003884 01E6

Lucarionite: 82003884 01E8

Manectite: 82003884 01DB

Mawilite: 82003884 01D8

Medichamite: 82003884 01DA

Metagrossite: 82003884 01E3

Mewtwonite X: 82003884 01CB

Mewtwonite Y: 82003884 01CC

Pidgeotite 82003884 01C3

Pinsirite: 82003884 01C8

Sablenite: 82003884 01D7

Salamencite: 82003884 01E2

Sceptilite: 82003884 01D3

Scizorite: 82003884 01CF

Sharpedonite: 82003884 01DC

Slowbronite: 82003884 01C5

Steelixite: 82003884 01CE

Swampertite: 82003884 01D5

Tyranitarite: 82003884 01D2

Venusaurite: 82003884 01BE

Miscellaneous cheats

Decrease all Poké Mart prices to £1

3C25A344 FD8F451C

AD86124F 2823D8DA

Unlock all badges

EFCE867D 5403D40D

(May cause issues where you cannot fight Gym Leaders)

One Hit Kill

95EDFBBA A5A72A78

C833D1A0 02FA7205

Max out the stats of any in your party

1st Pokémon in your party

420242DA03E7

000000070002

2nd Pokémon in your party

4202433E03E7

000000070002

3rd Pokémon in your party

420243A203E7

000000070002

4th Pokémon in your party

4202440603E7

000000070002

5th Pokémon in your party

4202446A03E7

000000070002

6th Pokémon in your party

420244CE03E7

000000070002

100 per cent catch rate for wild Pokémon

87ACF659 707466DC

8BB602F7 8CEB681A

Catch enemy Trainer's Pokémon

4D83B1BF E0F5F507

8E883EFF 92E9660D

B6C5368A 08BE8FF4

90B4977C C0151DC2

(Press L and R before you throw the ball)

Encounter shiny Pokémon

1670047D 04815C68

18452A7D DDE55BCC

(Pokémon may only turn shiny after you catch it)

Change gender of wild Pokémon

Change to female...

EB34F751 A96B854D

78DA95DF 44018CB4

Change to male...

EB34F751 A96B854D

141BB87C 83D7018F

Unlimited PP

42023C08 6363

00000002 0002

Unlimited XP (Code Breaker only)

Master Code first...

0000295F000A

101DC9D40007

830050000000

830050020000

Followed by EXP Code...

74000130027D

7300218C0001

82023D501388

Change nature of wild Pokémon:

First enter this code...

AA3BB0ED 41CD5D95

Then enter the specific nature you want...

Adamant: 5EB8DEEE 692ED298

Bashful: B05B4CCD A0A1505B

Bold: 35EB915F 08F33974

Brave: E485844D 2F24038C

Calm: 31F62F82 D9A0C100

Careful: 1A15BF1E E72650E4

Docile: A58F6F1B BFB13FEF

Gentle: 9A41D845 41B93FE6

Hardy: D0E34D66 5796A7D3

Hasty: D4950A99 D729D80A

Impish: CDA2AB99 F89D5BB9

Jolly: E9EC2CBF A7EDD4A7

Lax: D593BF29 E18AAAE5

Lonely: D73BC50A 5F47AA0E

Mild: A2461E51 304137B6

Modest: E1EB2109 4480C28D

Naive: 56F744B0 37E16732

Naughty: 83286B46 6479AA98

Quiet: 0456554B 66D3AAF9

Quirky: 5A7B2626 21ECD183

Rash: 909149AB 2DE8726A

Relaxed: 34027F23 7E7E1599

Sassy: D47DA721 6C3B9FFC

Serious: 93F04759 F95753D9

Timid: 1BC372C9 06B4D17F

Unlimited Item cheats

Use the codes below to beef up your wallet and your inventory. Just don't forget the Master Code first, which is: 000014D1 000A

Unlimited Money (on Game Shark): 29C78059 96542194

Unlimited Money (on Code Breaker): See two-line code below

820257BC 423F

820257BE 000F

Unlimited Rare Candies added to Poké Mart: 06AB3172 BE88C550 (or try 82003884 0044)

Unlimited Poké Balls added to Poké Mart:

Dive Ball: 82003884 0007

Luxury Ball: 82003884 000B

Nest Ball: 82003884 0008

Net Ball: 82003884 0006

Premier Ball: 82003884 000C

Repeat Ball: 82003884 0009

Safari Ball: 82003884 0005

Timer Ball: 82003884 000A

Unlimited Master Balls added to Poké Mart: B9A1AACB D6F4419A (or try 82003884 0001)

Unlimited HMs added to Poké Mart:

HM01: 82003884 0153

HM02: 82003884 0154

HM03: 82003884 0155

HM04: 82003884 0156

HM05: 82003884 0157

HM06: 82003884 0158

HM07: 82003884 0159

HM08: 82003884 015A

Unlimited Healing items added to Poké Mart:

Antidote: 82003884 000E

Awakening: 82003884 0011

Burn Heal: 82003884 000F

Full Heal: 82003884 0017

Full Restore: 82003884 0013

Hyper Potion: 82003884 0015

Ice Heal: 82003884 0010

Max Potion: 82003884 0014

Max Revive: 82003884 0019

Parlyz Heal: 82003884 0012

Potion: 82003884 000D

Revive: 82003884 0018

Super Potion: 82003884 0016

Unlimited TMs added to Poké Mart:

TM01: 82003884 0121

TM02: 82003884 0122

TM03: 82003884 0123

TM04: 82003884 0124

TM05: 82003884 0125

TM06: 82003884 0126

TM07: 82003884 0127

TM08: 82003884 0128

TM09: 82003884 0129

TM10: 82003884 012A

TM11: 82003884 012B

TM12: 82003884 012C

TM13: 82003884 012D

TM14: 82003884 012E

TM15: 82003884 012F

TM16: 82003884 0130

TM17: 82003884 0131

TM18: 82003884 0132

TM19: 82003884 0133

TM20: 82003884 0134

TM21: 82003884 0135

TM22: 82003884 0136

TM23: 82003884 0137

TM24: 82003884 0138

TM25: 82003884 0139

TM26: 82003884 013A

TM27: 82003884 013B

TM28: 82003884 013C

TM29: 82003884 013D

TM30: 82003884 013E

TM31: 82003884 013F

TM32: 82003884 0140

TM33: 82003884 0141

TM34: 82003884 0142

TM35: 82003884 0143

TM36: 82003884 0144

TM37: 82003884 0145

TM38: 82003884 0146

TM39: 82003884 0147

TM40: 82003884 0148

TM41: 82003884 0149

TM42: 82003884 014A

TM43: 82003884 014B

TM44: 82003884 014C

TM45: 82003884 014D

TM46: 82003884 014E

TM47: 82003884 014F

TM48: 82003884 0150

TM49: 82003884 0151

TM50: 82003884 0152

Unlimited evolution items added to Poké Mart:

Black Sludge: 82003884 003A

Catching Charm: 82003884 0173

Dawn Stone: 82003884 0064

Dusk Stone: 82003884 0063

Fire Stone: 82003884 005F

Flame Orb: 82003884 0039

Gigantamax Powder: 82003884 003B

Honey: 82003884 0048

Ice Stone: 82003884 0069

Leaf Stone: 82003884 0062

Life Orb: 82003884 0037

Light Clay: 82003884 005A

Link Stone: 82003884 005B

Magma Stone: 82003884 005C

Moon Stone: 82003884 005E

Oval Charm: 82003884 0278

Oval Stone: 82003884 0066

Shiny Charm: 82003884 0279

Shiny Stone: 82003884 0065

Sun Stone: 82003884 005D

Thunder Stone: 82003884 0060

Toxic Orb: 82003884 0038

Water Stone: 82003884 0061

Unlimited Z Move items added to Poké Mart:

Alorichium Z: 82003884 02B0

Buginium Z: 82003884 02A4

Decidium Z: 82003884 02B1

Eevium Z: 82003884 02B2

Fightinium Z: 82003884 029F

Firium Z: 82003884 02A7

Flyinium Z: 82003884 02A0

Ghostinum Z: 82003884 02A5

Grassium Z: 82003884 02A9

Groundium Z: 82003884 02A2

Incinium Z: 82003884 02B3

Kommonium Z: 82003884 02B4

Lunalium Z: 82003884 02B5

Lycanium Z: 82003884 02B6

Mewnium Z: 82003884 02B7

Mimikium Z: 82003884 02B9

Normalium Z: 82003884 029E

Pikanium Z: 82003884 02BA

Pikasunium Z: 82003884 02BB

Poisonium Z: 82003884 02A1

Primarium Z: 82003884 02BC

Rockium Z: 82003884 02A3

Snorlium Z: 82003884 02BD

Solganium Z: 82003884 02BE

Steelium Z: 82003884 02A6

Tapunium Z: 82003884 02BF

Waterium Z: 82003884 02A8

Add the following items to Poké Mart:

Acro Bike: 82003884 0110

Amulet Coin: 82003884 00BD

Basement Key: 82003884 010F

Berry Juice: 82003884 002C

Big Mushroom: 82003884 0068

Big Pearl: 82003884 006B

Black Belt: 82003884 00CF

Black Flute: 82003884 002A

Black Glasses: 82003884 00CE

Blue Flute: 82003884 0027

Blue Orb: 82003884 0115

Blue Scarf: 82003884 00FF

Blue Shard: 82003884 0031

Bright Powder: 82003884 00B3

Calcium: 82003884 0043

Carbos: 82003884 0042

Charcoal: 82003884 00D7

Choice Band: 82003884 00BA

Claw Fossil: 82003884 011F

Cleanse Tag: 82003884 00BE

Coin Case: 82003884 0104

Contest Pass: 82003884 010A

Deep Sea Scale: 82003884 00C1

Deep Sea Tooth: 82003884 00C0

Devon Scope: 82003884 0120

Devon’s Goods: 82003884 010D

Dire Hit: 82003884 004A

Dragon Fang: 82003884 00D8

Dragon Scale: 82003884 00C9

Elixer: 82003884 0024

Energy Powder: 82003884 001E

Energy Root: 82003884 001F

Eon Ticket: 82003884 0113

Escape Rope: 82003884 0055

Ether: 82003884 0022

Everstone: 82003884 00C3

Exp Share: 82003884 00B6

Fluffy Tail: 82003884 0051

Focus Band: 82003884 00C4

Fresh Water: 82003884 001A

Go-Goggles: 82003884 0117

Good Rod: 82003884 0107

Green Scarf: 82003884 0101

Green Shard: 82003884 0033

Guard Spec: 82003884 0049

Hard Stone: 82003884 00CC

Heal Powder: 82003884 0020

Heart Scale: 82003884 006F

HP Up: 82003884 003F

Iron: 82003884 0041

ItemFinder: 82003884 0105

King’s Rock: 82003884 00BB

Lava Cookie: 82003884 0026

Lax Incense: 82003884 00DD

Leftovers: 82003884 00C8

Lemonade: 82003884 001C

Letter: 82003884 0112

Light Ball: 82003884 00CA

Lucky Egg: 82003884 00C5

Lucky Punch: 82003884 00DE

Mach Bike: 82003884 0103

Macho Brace: 82003884 00B5

Magnet: 82003884 00D0

Max Elixer: 82003884 0025

Max Ether: 82003884 0023

Max Repel: 82003884 0054

Mental Herb: 82003884 00B9

Metal Coat: 82003884 00C7

Metal Powder: 82003884 00DF

Meteorite: 82003884 0118

Miracle Seed: 82003884 00CD

MooMoo Milk: 82003884 001D

Mystic Water: 82003884 00D1

Nevermelt Ice: 82003884 00D4

Nugget: 82003884 006E

Old Rod: 82003884 0106

Pearl: 82003884 006A

Pink Scarf: 82003884 0100

Poison Barb: 82003884 00D3

Poké Doll: 82003884 0050

PokéBlock Case: 82003884 0111

PP Max: 82003884 0047

PP Up: 82003884 0045

Protein: 82003884 0040

Quick Claw: 82003884 00B7

Rare Candy: 82003884 0044

Red Flute: 82003884 0029

Red Orb: 82003884 0114

Red Scarf: 82003884 00FE

Red Shard: 82003884 0030

Repel: 82003884 0056

Revival Herb: 82003884 0021

Root Fossil: 82003884 011E

S.S. Ticket: 82003884 0109

Sacred Ash: 82003884 002D

Scanner: 82003884 0116

Scope Lens: 82003884 00C6

Sea Incense: 82003884 00DC

Sharp Beak: 82003884 00D2

Shell Bell: 82003884 00DB

Shoal Salt: 82003884 002E

Shoal Shell: 82003884 002F

Silk Scarf: 82003884 00D9

Silver Powder: 82003884 00BC

Smoke Ball: 82003884 00C2

Soda Pop: 82003884 001B

Soft Sand: 82003884 00CB

Soot Sack: 82003884 010E

Soothe Bell: 82003884 00B8

Soul Dew: 82003884 00BF

Spell Tag: 82003884 00D5

Star Piece: 82003884 006D

Stardust: 82003884 006C

Stick: 82003884 00E1

Storage Key: 82003884 011D

Super Repel: 82003884 0053

Super Rod: 82003884 0108

Thick Club: 82003884 00E0

Tiny Mushroom: 82003884 0067

Twisted Spoon: 82003884 00D6

Up-Grade: 82003884 00DA

Wailmer Pail: 82003884 010C

White Flute: 82003884 002B

White Herb: 82003884 00B4

X Accuracy: 82003884 004E

X Attack: 82003884 004B

X Defend: 82003884 004C

X Special: 82003884 004F

X Speed: 82003884 004D

Yellow Flute: 82003884 0028

Yellow Scarf: 82003884 0102

Yellow Shard: 82003884 0032

Zinc: 82003884 0046

Further to these, a number of fan-submitted codes can be found on the Pokémon Coders website.

Given that there are numerous versions of the game, it's also worth noting that codes could stop working at any point depending on which version you're playing.

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.