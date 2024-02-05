If you're not familiar with Schreier's work, we heartily recommend the investigative journalist's previous two books.

Blood, Sweat, and Pixels was the first one, and Press Reset was the second. Both of these detailed-yet-approachable texts offer fascinating insights into the video game industry, delivering an unflinching look at the harsh realities of game development.

And now, Schreier's new book has been announced, and we've got all the key details for you. Read on to learn all about Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future Of Blizzard Entertainment.

More like this

The release date for Jason Schreier's next book — Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future Of Blizzard Entertainment — is 8th October 2024.

The book has been announced well ahead of time, then, giving prospective readers plenty of time to clear out their reading schedule, get their pre-orders placed and perhaps even block out some dedicated time to pore through Schreier's latest project.

Can I pre-order Jason Schreier's next book?

Yes, pre-orders have begun for Jason Schreier's Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future Of Blizzard Entertainment.

Readers in America can order their copy from Amazon or Barnes & Noble. The price listed on Amazon is $30 USD for a hardback or $14.99 for a Kindle version.

At the time of writing, we cannot see the book on UK retailers like Waterstones, but we'll be sure to update this page when that changes.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Jason Schreier's next book about?

In a marked departure from his previous books (which both covered numerous companies and the dovetailing stories of their staff), Jason Schreier's Play Nice will focus on just one company: Blizzard Entertainment — the makers of Diablo, Overwatch and World of Warcraft — will be going under the microscope here.

The blurb tells us that Jason Schreier will examine "three decades of ups and downs at Blizzard Entertainment".

The official description adds: "Based on first-hand interviews with more than 300 current and former employees, Play Nice chronicles the creativity, frustration, beauty and betrayal across the epic 33-year saga of Blizzard Entertainment — and explores the delight and despair of what it really means to 'bleed Blizzard blue'.

"Full of colorful personalities and dramatic twists, Play Nice is The Social Network for the video game industry." We'll definitely be reading.

February 2024 games

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.