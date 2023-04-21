Shane Lynch revealed to his fellow Pilgrimage stars via voice message that he decided to quit ahead of their visit to the Sanctuary of Fatima, telling the camera that he would feel like "an imposter" there.

Those who've watched all three episodes of Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal will know that the group of celebrities make it to their final destination of Fatima – except for one, who makes a shock exit on the final day of the trip.

However, the Boyzone singer has since revealed that there was another reason why he left the show – he has a "candle phobia".

Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal cast. BBC

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a screening of Pilgrimage, the 46-year-old said: "Weirdly enough, this would have made a boring exit on the show, but I have a candle phobia.

"One of the things is you would never get me into that Fatima place with 100,000 candles, that is like death to me.

"So rather than saying, 'Listen guys, I've got a candle phobia and that sounds ridiculous,' it was easier for me to kind of accept my journey had come to an end and go, 'I got what I wanted from it,' rather than put myself through a really bad experience at the end. That's really as simple as that."

He added that it has been a "life-long" phobia, explaining: "There are no candles in my house or small flames. Lighters, matches, candles – nowhere near me or my house."

In the final episode of Pilgrimage, viewers saw Shane leave the show on Day 14, telling his fellow stars in a voice message: "This journey has been so incredible, I've loved every minute of it and thank you guys for being a part of that.

"I've come to the end of my journey and I'm very complete and satisfied with what I've done. Listen, love all you and see you soon."

