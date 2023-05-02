Speaking with the latest issue of Radio Times magazine , Edwards was asked whether he is worried that people under 30 might not be watching, due to a recent YouGov poll suggesting younger people feel less favourably about the monarchy.

With the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla now just days away, Huw Edwards has spoken about how the BBC will be adapting its methods of reporting to cover such a monumental event.

Edwards said: "Well, it’s very difficult to draw broad conclusions from such a diverse group. Some will be watching with their families, or on social media, or just out of curiosity.

JJ Chalmers, Clare Balding, Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young, Sophie Raworth and Anita Rani for the coronation. BBC

"There is a lot of money going into coverage on social media, which is absolutely right. The BBC would be crazy not to invest in those platforms."

Asked how he feels about being the voice of the BBC for the event, Edwards that he feels "excited and terrified, in equal measure".

He continued: "The scale of the event is daunting, because the more homework you do and the more that you watch the groundbreaking 1953 coverage of the coronation, which I have done at least half a dozen times, you understand today’s scale is bigger than people realise.

"Even when the Palace talks about downsizing, it’s still an event of global interest, not only for the Commonwealth but further afield. There will be a big audience for it."

Asked what his biggest anxiety is ahead of the event, Edwards added: "Well, the fact that it’s a hybrid. It’s a celebration of the crowning of a King and Queen, but also at the heart, this is a very solemn religious ceremony, with parts that the Archbishop of Canterbury would refer to as sacred. That is clearly not fun and games.

"There are even things in the service that you cannot show!"

The coronation on Saturday 6th May will be followed by a Coronation Concert on Sunday, which will see musicians such as Paloma Faith, Steve Winwood and Nicole Scherzinger performing, while stars including Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins, and Sir Tom Jones will make video appearance.

