The historic event is set to be marked by a weekend of celebrations, from the coronation itself and the Coronation Concert featuring Ncuti Gatwa , to The Big Help Out on the Bank Holiday Monday.

While May is full of bank holidays this year, arguably the most notable one is in honour of King Charles III's coronation, which is just two weeks away.

There'll be plenty to watch around coronation day, with EastEnders marking the moment with a special episode and Channel 4 bringing back The Windsors for a commemorative episode – but when is King Charles III actually crowned?

Here's everything you need to know about the King's coronation and how to watch it live on TV. Make sure to check out RadioTimes.com's guide to coronation memorabilia and how to win an Emma Bridgewater crown, too.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the King's coronation?

King Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday 6th May at Westminster Abbey.

The coronation of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles, who'll become Queen Camilla, will start at 11am once the royals arrive in procession from Buckingham Palace, down The Mall via Admiralty Arch, arriving at Westminster Abbey.

Once the religious service is over, the royal family will return to Buckingham Palace in the Coronation Procession and will appear on the balcony to conclude the day's ceremonial events.

How to watch the King's coronation

Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The King's coronation will be covered live by multiple channels on Saturday 6th May, including the BBC, which will be broadcasting the ceremonial events across BBC One, BBC Two, iPlayer and its radio channels throughout the day. It will see Kirsty Young, JJ Chalmers, Huw Edwards, Sophie Raworth, Clare Balding and Anita Rani hosting.

Meanwhile, ITV will be airing King Charles III: The Coronation from 8:30am until 3pm on Saturday, hosted by Julie Etchingham, Tom Bradby and a team of Mary Nightingale, Nina Hossain, Charlene White and James Mates.

Sky News will also be covering the coronation, with Joanna Lumley joining Kay Burley, Anna Botting and Alistair Bruce for a live broadcast on both Sky News and Sky Showcase.

Coronation weekend schedule

While the King's coronation is set to happen on Saturday 6th May, there is a whole weekend of royal events planned up until the Bank Holiday (Monday 8th May).

Saturday 6th May

The coronation service will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, with King Charles III being crowned at 11am.

Sunday 7th May

On Sunday, a special Coronation Concert will take place at Windsor Castle, with global music icons and stars performing to honour the occasion.

Broadcast live by the BBC and BBC Studios from 8pm, the concert will see Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench take to the stage, while Ncuti Gatwa, Hugh Bonneville and other actors will take part in a collaboration between the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal Opera, the Royal Ballet and the Royal Colleges of Music and Art.

The Coronation Choir will also be performing at the concert, with the group made up of amateurs from refugee, NHS, LGBTQ+ and deaf choirs representing the many faces and voices of the country.

There will also be the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday, inviting neighbours and communities to share food in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship.

Monday 8th May

On Monday, which will be the Coronation Bank Holiday, there will be The Big Help Out which is organised by The Together Coalition and partners such as the Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK.

The King's coronation will take place on Saturday 6th May. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.