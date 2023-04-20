The actor, who'll be playing the next incarnation of The Doctor, will be performing excepts from a Shakespeare play alongside Mei Mac, who appeared in Call the Midwife in 2021, and other members of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The BBC has announced that Doctor Who 's Ncuti Gatwa will take to the stage for a one-off performance during the King's Coronation Concert.

The scenes will be accompanied by an arrangement of a West Side Story song, performed by the Royal Opera Chorus, while dancers with the Royal Ballet – including Cats star Francesca Hayward – will bring a choreographed piece to the production.

Taking place at Windsor Castle, the concert is set to be hosted by Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville, while artwork created by students from The Royal College of Art will be projected onto the royal residence.

On presenting the upcoming event, which takes place on 7th May in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests, Bonneville said: "I'm delighted to be taking part in this unique event, celebrating the best of musical entertainment in honour of His Majesty’s coronation.

"In true British style, come rain or shine it will be a night to remember."

This won't be Gatwa's first time treading the boards, with the Doctor Who star having starred as Mercutio in Home Theatre Manchester's Romeo and Juliet and Demetrius in A Midsummer Night's Dream at Shakespeare's Globe.

The 30-year-old will appear on our screens later this year as The Doctor alongside new companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday), with the show recently releasing a first-look at the pair in 1960s-style attire.

Aside from the Coronation Concert, the BBC will be covering the coronation with a variety of programming, including a Countryfile special, Charles R: The Making of a Monarch and documentary Sing for the King.

The Coronation Concert will take place on Sunday 7th May, airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

