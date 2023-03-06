The new episode will see the central cast all returning, with the official synopsis saying: "Charles's (Harry Enfield) whole life has been building up to this moment and he wants the UK's first coronation in 70 years to be a spectacular affair with all the pomp and circumstance he deserves.

As we approach King Charles 's coronation later this year, Channel 4 has announced that comedy series The Windsors is returning for a special to mark the occasion.

"As does his Queen Consort Camilla (Haydn Gwynne), who can't wait to drape herself in diamonds and fur. Sadly, the UK is in the middle of a cost of living crisis and Wills (Hugh Skinner) thinks the coronation should reflect these more straitened times."

The cast of The Windsors. Channel 4

It continues: "As for Harry (Richard Goulding) and Meghan (Kathryn Drysdale), with their Netflix series and Harry’s book behind them, they’re finally free of Windsor family issues to concentrate on their simple life in California. But can they really afford to miss Harry’s father's coronation?"

Joe Hullait, commissioning executive for comedy at Channel 4, said: "Any channel worth its salt has a landmark show with the word coronation in the title. For the BBC it was the world’s first televised coronation in 1953.

Read more:

"For ITV it’s the world’s longest-running soap Coronation Street. We at Channel 4 are delighted to announce that we now have our own record-breaking coronation jewel at the heart of our broadcasting crown: the funniest show on telly during a momentously historic week for Britain."

The show's writer, Bert Tyler-Moore said: “I’m delighted to be back with the Royal family – the best collaborators a comedy writer could hope for.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While an exact air date for the special has yet to be announced, the coronation will be taking place on Saturday 6th May 2023, so it can be presumed the episode will air around that date.

The last episode of the series aired in March 2020, while it also spawned a stage play, which premiered in 2021, called The Windsors: Endgame.

The Windsors coronation special will air on Channel 4 later this year. Meanwhile, all previous episodes are available to stream now on All4.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.