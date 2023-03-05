The divisive Irish comedy programme first aired in 2011 and ran for three series before returning during the festive season every year for a Christmas special.

Fans of Mrs Brown’s Boys, assemble: the show is set to return to BBC One with a four-part miniseries.

The new mini-series marks the first new Mrs Brown’s Boys series since 2013, with four new episodes for fans to enjoy.

Created by and starring Brendan O’Carroll in the lead role of Agnes Brown, filming is set to kick off in spring, with the new episodes due to broadcast later in 2023.

Mrs Brown's Boys Specials 2021. BBC / Alan Peebles

O’Carroll said of the new venture: “This mini-series was actually planned for 2021.

“Having been thwarted twice, firstly by COVID-19 and then by a post-COVID shortage of studios, it’s fantastic to, at last, have the chance to make it happen. Fasten your seatbelts and hold on to your hats!”

Josh Cole, head of comedy at BBC Studios, and Steven Canny, executive producer, added: “There’s no one quite like Mrs Brown. An absolute force of outrageous wit and slapstick that has audiences hooked and belly-laughing. It’s great to be back.”

Meanwhile, Jon Petrie, director of comedy, said: “BBC Comedy are pleased to announce that after a decade since the last full series of Mrs Brown’s Boys, millions of viewers around the UK will be thrilled to hear that Brendan is bringing Agnes and the family back together for a brand-new mini-series of his award-winning show.”

A feature film, Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie, was previously released in 2014, followed by two festive specials titled Shining Mammy and Mammy’s Hair Loom, which landed on Christmas Day 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023, respectively.

Mrs Brown's Boys will return to the BBC later this year. Meanwhile, all previous episodes are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

