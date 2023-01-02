This Sunday (8th January 2023), ITV will air an exclusive interview with the Duke of Sussex, in which he will talk to journalist and ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby.

Prince Harry is set to sit down for two TV interviews ahead of his new memoir, Spare.

The in-depth chat is expected to cover a range of subjects including his personal relationships, never before heard details surrounding the death of his mother, Diana, and a look ahead at his future.

ITV has released a first-look trailer at the interview, in which Harry can be heard saying: "It never needed to be this way - the leaking, the planting. I want a family... They want to keep us as the villains. They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

Michael Jermey, ITV director of news and current affairs, said: “It is extremely rare for a member of the Royal Family to speak so openly about their experience at the heart of the institution.

“Tom Bradby’s interview with Prince Harry will be a programme that everyone with an informed opinion on the monarchy should want to watch."

Ian Rumsey, ITN productions managing director and executive producer, added: "Harry's version of events contains many elements we've never heard before, as viewers will see. It is a raw and intimate perspective on his relationships with the people closest to him and the moments that have shaped him."

Also on Sunday, Prince Harry, 38, will speak to Anderson Cooper on CBS News’s 60 Minutes programme about his upcoming memoir, which is which is set to be released on 10th January.

The network released a short teaser for the hour-long interview, describing it as "revealing" and calling Harry's book "explosive".

You can watch the trailer below.

Spare is expected to give details about disagreements between Harry and his older brother Prince William, 40.

Both interviews follow Netflix's six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan, which followed the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan's journey from falling in love to their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, and their official exit a year later.

During the documentary, the couple revealed their reason for making the series, with Meghan explaining: "I'm not going to say that it's comfortable, but when you feel like people have gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it's really nice to be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what's happened and also who we are."

Harry: The Interview will air on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on January 8th. CBS News’s 60 Minutes programme with Harry will also air on CBS and Paramount Plus on January 8th.

