The televised event, which will see King Charles and (soon to be Queen) Camilla take part in the crowning ceremony following a procession from Buckingham Palace, will take place at Westminster Abbey in the morning – however, the royal celebrations don't end there.

The first weekend of May is set to be a big one for the royal family, with King Charles III's coronation taking place on the Saturday.

Music icons and stars of the screen will be marking the occasion with a Coronation Concert the next day, with the likes of Take That, Andrea Bocelli and Katy Perry set to perform at Windsor Castle, while Ncuti Gatwa, Hugh Bonneville and other actors will take part in a collaboration between the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal Opera, the Royal Ballet and the Royal Colleges of Music and Art.

Here's everything you need to know about the Coronation Concert and how to watch it.

When is the Coronation Concert?

The Coronation Concert will take place on Sunday 7th May at Windsor Castle, the day after King Charles III's coronation.

The concert, which is to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, begins at 8pm.

How to watch the Coronation Concert

Those who weren't able to secure tickets for the concert will be able to tune in to watch live coverage on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the channel broadcasting the coronation performances.

Meanwhile, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds will also be covering the Coronation Concert.

Coronation Concert performance line-up

Taking to the stage at the Coronation Concert is an eclectic mix of musical acts and icons who'll be performing their hits.

One of the standout stars of the concert is Katy Perry, who is best known for her hits California Gurls and Firework, and is an ambassador of the British Asian Trust.

In a statement, she said: "I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking."

The other musical stars who'll be performing at the Coronation Concert include:

Take That

Lionel Richie

Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel

Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench

There will also be a collaboration between the Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art during the concert, with Ncuti Gatwa, Mei Mac and Hugh Bonneville among those taking part.

"I’m delighted to be taking part in this unique event, celebrating the best of musical entertainment in honour of His Majesty’s coronation. In true British style, come rain or shine it will be a night to remember," Bonneville said.

The King's coronation will take place on Saturday 6th May, with the Coronation Concert airing on Sunday 7th May. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

