King Charles III will be crowned in an event which is, for many of us, the first coronation in our memory. And we're seeing lots of retailers making the most of the occasion, with a whole host of memorabilia and souvenirs available to help you celebrate the day and remember it for years to come.

The last few years have been ones of great change for the royal family, but this May we will see arguably the biggest change of all — the coronation of a new monarch.

Whether you're looking for an item to sincerely and respectfully mark the occasion, or are looking for something to put a smile on your face, there'll be the right gift out there for you. Here at RadioTimes.com, we consider ourselves somewhat experts in merchandise and memorabilia, but even we have been surprised by this event.

We've seen everything from this £350 collectable pottery crown (which is only available if you pay a fee to sign up as a registered collector!) to this knit-your-own tea cosy in the shape of King Charles III in his coronation uniform, which we have to say we rather fancy. Long live the tea cosy!

If you're planning on spending time with friends and family over the bank holiday weekend, there's also lots out there to make it an event to remember. You'll find table decorations, tea towels, mugs and even edible treats to enjoy over the days off.

Here's our guide to the best King Charles III coronation memorabilia and souvenirs to buy right now.

Best King Charles III coronation memorabilia and souvenirs at a glance

Best King Charles III coronation memorabilia and souvenirs

Coronation light up candle

Marks and Spencer

This candle would make a lovely memento from the coronation. It features the site of the ceremony — Westminster Abbey — along with three of the King's Guard in their iconic red-jacketed uniform, along with a banner proclaiming "God save the King".

The candle will bring the light scent of neroli, lime and bergamot, and features LED lights which illuminate the scene in front of the abbey, and are triggered by the candle being lit.

Buy a coronation light up candle for £10 at M&S

1,000 piece King Charles III coronation jigsaw puzzle

John Lewis

May is already a month filled with bank holidays, and this year, the coronation bring another. With weather which is often changeable, if it does happen to be drizzling, there are few ways to pass the time better than by doing a puzzle. This 1,000 piece jigsaw features the King at different stages of his life with the crown, orb and sceptre at its centre.

Buy a 1,000 piece King Charles III coronation jigsaw puzzle for £17 at John Lewis

Spode King Charles III coronation plate

Marks and Spencer

Spode is a classic British brand, and this commemorative plate would make a great addition to any collectors of the blue and white porcelain. This limited edition design features the royal coat of arms bordered by a floral pattern including thistles and roses.

Buy the Spode King Charles III coronation plate for £18 at M&S

Coronation King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II two mug set

Cath Kidston

This collection features two mugs depicting King Charles III and his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. The hand painted mugs would make a lovely gift as they come boxed, or they could be a nice addition to your own mug collection.

The design features Union Jack flags alongside the two monarchs favourite dogs — the Queen's famous corgis and the Kings Jack Russell terriers.

Buy a coronation King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II two mug set for £30 £21 at Cath Kidson

God Save the King half pint mug

Emma Bridgewater

This mug features the bright red colour which is synonymous with London, being used on phone boxes and double decker buses. The pattern around the mug has stones from the crown jewels, and this will make a great memento of the coronation as it features the new words of the National Anthem, "God Save the King". The mug is a half-pint sized, which we think is perfect for an afternoon cuppa.

Buy a God Save the King half pint mug for £23 at Emma Bridgewater

Coronation musical biscuit tin

Fortnum and Mason

This biscuit tin is a stunning keepsake from His Majesty's coronation. Not only does it feature an eye-catching design of a brightly coloured floral garden with a peacock, but when you wind up the tin it plays the National Anthem, God Save the King.

In your biscuit tin you'll get different flavours, including Fijian ginger, clotted cream and milk chocolate Macadamia hut.

Buy a coronation musical biscuit tin for £35 at Fortnum and Mason

2023 United Kingdom brilliant uncirculated commemorative coin set

The Royal Mint

Whether you're a regular coin collector or are looking for a memento of the coronation, this collection would make a timeless item. It's the first Annual Set to be released which includes the first coin portrait of the new King Charles III on every coin. The five coins are each finished the the brilliant uncirculated standard, which is the premium standard, higher than that of the coins we use everyday.

The design of the coins also includes ones celebrating 75 years of the NHS, 75 years of the Windrush Generation, the centenary of the Flying Scotsman, and the life and work of JRR Tolkien.

Buy a 2023 United Kingdom brilliant uncirculated commemorative coin set for £50 at The Royal Mint

King Charles III coronation biscuit collection and tin

Biscuiteers

Biscuiteers make a great gift for pretty much any celebration. This collection for the coronation features carefully crafted biscuits, hand decorated in the shapes of the crown, carriage, Westminster Abbey and much more.

If you're heading to a street party to celebrate the long weekend, this would be a lovely thing to bring, plus the biscuits come housed in a lovely tin which would make a great keepsake.

Buy King Charles III coronation biscuit collection and tin for £58 at Biscuiteers

Three cheers for King Charles III large cake stand

Emma Bridgewater

The coronation is a great excuse to come together and spend time with friends and family over the long weekend. This cake stand is a lovely way to display a baked centrepiece, like the classic Victoria sponge or something more experimental. Plus, the stand will be a great memento of the coronation with its bright colours of red, yellow and purple, featuring the crown motif and the cry "3 cheers for the King"!

Buy three cheers for King Charles III large cake stand for £82 at Emma Bridgewater

Wedgewood bone china coronation commemorative mug

John Lewis

This fine bone china mug is from British brand Wedgewood, made to celebrate the coronation. The design features the crown, lion and unicorn and is inspired by a mug that was designed by Richard Guyatt, who designed a mug for the late Queen's coronation in 1953. Reflecting the Festival of Britain style of the early 1950s, this mug would be perfect for tea or coffee.

Buy a Wedgewood bone china coronation commemorative mug for £95 at John Lewis

The coronation celebration hamper

Cartwright and Butler

If you're attending a big bash over the bank holiday weekend, you're sure to be popular if you arrive with this hamper from Cartwright and Butler. It contains everything you need for a great picnic or garden party, including a bottle of Moet champagne, the coronation jewel fruit loaf cake, milk chocolate chunk biscuits and whisky fudge.

The steamed wicker hamper will be perfect to take on future picnics, too.

Buy the coronation celebration hamper for £160 at Cartwright and Butler

British monarchs King Charles I 2023 2oz silver proof coin

The Royal Mint

This silver coin is a real keepsake for collectors and non-collectors alike.

To commemorate the coronation of our new monarch, this coin features the new King Charles III on one side of the coin, with his namesake King Charles I on the reverse side. The coin is made up of two ounces of fine silver. Charles I is depicted on horseback in a portrait remastered by Nicholas Briot, and the coin comes with a booklet with lots of historical details about his reign.

Buy a British monarchs King Charles I 2023 2oz silver proof coin for £190 at The Royal Mint

