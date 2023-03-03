Camilla joined Fiona Bruce and the team of experts as the show filmed in Cornwall at The Eden Project last summer, before King Charles's accession.

This Sunday's (5th March 2023) episode of Antiques Roadshow will see a very special guest in attendance, as Camilla, Queen Consort, brings two personal items to share with the show’s experts.

She brought along a rare snuffbox from the Royal Collection made from Cornish silver and a copy of Thomas Gray’s Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard, describing her love for the poem and her interest in the book’s binding.

Later in the episode, Camilla will also be seen joining Bruce in a 'guess the mystery object' challenge, with jewellery specialist Geoffrey Munn asking them to guess the true purpose of three unusual items, including a piece of rock crystal, a silver plaque decorated with a pair of eyes and two jewelled arrows.

Bruce said: "The Queen Consort was just terrific fun. She put everyone at ease and was keen to take part in the programme and chat to everyone. The members of the public that came along with their items that day got a bit more than they bargained for as they had no idea The Queen Consort was coming!

"Her Majesty got stuck into our Antiques Roadshow games, though ‘guess the mystery object’ had us both stumped."

This isn't the first long-running programme Camilla has appeared on over the last few months, as she also joined Paul O'Grady for a special episode of For the Love of Dogs, and visited the EastEnders set in recognition of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year.

She also appeared in an episode of the soap, which saw Rocky hilariously mistake then-Prince Charles and Camilla for lookalikes.

Camilla also visited the set of ITV crime drama Grace, with producer and author of the Grace books Peter James offering her a cameo in the next season.

Antiques Roadshow airs Sunday 5th March at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

