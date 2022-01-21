Author Peter James, who wrote the bestselling Roy Grace books on which the series is based, has revealed he extended the offer of a cameo to the Duchess when she visited the set last year.

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, could be lining up an appearance on ITV drama Grace.

A big fan of James' novels, Camilla visited the set in West Sussex back in November, also meeting star John Simm.

Speaking on The Argus Podcast, James explained it was there and then that he invited her to film a cameo.

"I asked her if she’d like to come to the set and see some of the filming and she said, 'Absolutely,'" he said.

"[When there] I jokingly said, 'Would you like a cameo in the next series?' and she said, 'Yes, maybe I could be a dead body.'"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I think she might do something," the author and Grace producer added. "I’m definitely going to drop her a note and say the offer is open.

"She was really good fun."

The second season of Grace began filming last autumn, with ITV confirming three more feature-length films are on their way back in May 2021.

Simm is returning as DS Roy Grace, while Richie Campbell reprises the role of DS Glenn Branson and Rakie Ayola is back as ACC Vosper for the second run.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.