Camilla Parker Bowles could have a cameo in new season of ITV's Grace
The Duchess of Cornwall suggested she could play a dead body in an episode of the drama.
The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, could be lining up an appearance on ITV drama Grace.
Author Peter James, who wrote the bestselling Roy Grace books on which the series is based, has revealed he extended the offer of a cameo to the Duchess when she visited the set last year.
A big fan of James' novels, Camilla visited the set in West Sussex back in November, also meeting star John Simm.
Speaking on The Argus Podcast, James explained it was there and then that he invited her to film a cameo.
"I asked her if she’d like to come to the set and see some of the filming and she said, 'Absolutely,'" he said.
"[When there] I jokingly said, 'Would you like a cameo in the next series?' and she said, 'Yes, maybe I could be a dead body.'"
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
"I think she might do something," the author and Grace producer added. "I’m definitely going to drop her a note and say the offer is open.
"She was really good fun."
The second season of Grace began filming last autumn, with ITV confirming three more feature-length films are on their way back in May 2021.
Simm is returning as DS Roy Grace, while Richie Campbell reprises the role of DS Glenn Branson and Rakie Ayola is back as ACC Vosper for the second run.
If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1