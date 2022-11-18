Camilla is a patron of Battersea and a self-confessed dog-lover, and the episode – filmed while she was still the Duchess of Cornwall – will see her hosting a celebratory event at Clarence House.

The Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, will make a guest appearance on an upcoming Christmas special of Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, celebrating 160 years of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

The hour-long special will also see her join Paul at Battersea’s Brands Hatch site in Kent to care for some of the abandoned dogs searching for a new forever home.

According to an ITV synopsis, "Together they will meet some of the dogs struggling to be rehomed and assist with their treatment and care, in the hope of finding them a happy-ever-after home of their own in time for Christmas."

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs. ITV/Battersea Cats and Dogs Home

O'Grady said in a statement: "In the 11 years that I’ve been filming at Battersea, I’ve never known it so busy. What’s worrying is, there are a lot of dogs in here who would be classed as hard to home. Dogs with disabilities, blind dogs, you name it, we’ve got them in here at the moment."

The synopsis reveals that Paul’s rehoming list includes a blind Jack Russell, a giant Schnauzer with a life-threatening gastric issue, and "a puppy with a will of steel fighting all the odds to survive".

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs – Royal Special will air on ITV over the festive period.

