The popular BBC show sees experts travel up and down the country to value local people’s belongings.

Antiques Roadshow arrived back on our screens for its 45th series in May 2022, with presenter host Fiona Bruce back at the helm.

The official description for season 45 reads: "The Roadshow returns to Woodhorn Museum in Northumberland, a former colliery that tells the story of coal mining and the miners’ way of life in the northeast of England.

"Mark Smith hears the moving story behind a George Cross medal awarded to a miner who helped rescue the victims of a pit disaster in 1947, and Fiona finds out how miners' lamps proved to be a vital piece of safety equipment."

Antiques Roadshow might have been a BBC favourite for over 40 years, but the classic show has only had six presenters during its four decade run.

So, who were they? Read on for everything you need to know about Antiques Roadshow presenters.

Antiques Roadshow presenters

Fiona Bruce

Fiona Bruce

Journalist, presenter and newsreader Fiona Bruce has been hosting the beloved series Antiques Roadshow since 2008.

She has also been the face of various shows including BBC News at Six, BBC News at Ten and Crimewatch.

Alongside her Antiques Roadshow presenting duties, she currently fronts Question Time, a role she took over from David Dimbleby in 2019.

Michael Aspel

Michael Aspel and Fiona Bruce Getty Images

Before Fiona Bruce took over presenting duties on Antiques Roadshow, Michael Aspel hosted the show from 2000 until 2008.

Aspel began his career as a newsreader for the BBC, and went on to present shows including Crackerjack and Give Us A Clue before he secured his presenting role on Antiques Roadshow.

Hugh Scully

Hugh Scully on Antiques Roadshow in 1982 Photo by Barry Levin/Radio Times/Getty Images

Hugh Scully joined Antiques Roadshow in 1981 and remained with the popular Sunday programme for almost 20 years.

Scully also presented documentaries and magazine programmes. In 1965, he fronted BBC South West’s magazine show Spotlight and in 1978, he helmed the London section of the early evening magazine show, Nationwide.

Arthur Negus

Arthur Negus on Antiques Roadshow Getty Images

Arthur Negus had a relatively brief presenting stint on Antiques Roadshow between 1979 and 1983.

Prior to landing the gig on Antiques Roadshow, he appeared as the resident expert and antique valuer on on the BBC quiz show Going for a Song, which ran from 1965 to 1977, alongside presenter Max Robertson.

In 2013 Arthur's daughter appeared on Antiques Roadshow with the Negus family bible and, in touching scenes, discovered it actually dated back to the 1700s.

Angela Rippon

Angela Rippon Getty Images

Journalist, newsreader and presenter Angela Rippon hosted the Antiques Roadshow from 1980 and 1981.

Rippon began her career presenting news programmes in South West England before moving to BBC One’s Nine O’Clock News as a regular presenter in 1975.

She went on to present a variety of TV shows including Top Gear, the Eurovision Song Contest in 1977 and Channel 4's The Big Breakfast.

Rippon also established herself as an author, penning a series of children's books featuring a character named Victoria Plum during the 1980s, as well as a biography of Mark Phillips, the then-husband of Princess Anne.

More recently, she hosted BBC’s Rip Off Britain alongside Gloria Hunniford and Julia Somerville, as well as BBC's Holiday Hit Squad alongside Helen Skelton and Joe Crowley.

Bruce Parker

Former BBC journalist and news presenter Bruce Parker served as the first host of Antiques Roadshow when it first appeared on our screens.

"We had no idea how many people would turn up, what they would bring, and whether it would be worth anything or a load of rubbish," he told The Guardian of the first episode.

His worries were unfounded, however, as many people turned up for filming and the show "was a complete success right from the start".

Parker previously worked as a news presenter for the BBC, appearing on the regional news show South Today.

