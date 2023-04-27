The series, which first debuted in 2022, follows a gang of small time crooks, who in the second season are now hiding out in the Costa Del Sol in 1985. It comes from Tom Davis, Steve Stamp, Allan Mustafa and Hugo Chegwin and when asked about the show's future Davis had a firm answer.

As Channel 4 comedy The Curse returns for its second season, one of its creators and stars has opened up about how long the series could last - and it seems they have a very clear structure in mind.

"It's always been three series for me," Davis told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview. "I think you’ve really got to know when to pull your chips. You try not to eke things out."

He continued: "I think you've got to try and have a vision of where it begins and where it ends and we've always, as a collective, seen it as a three-piece structure."

Big Mick (Tom Davis) Channel 4

In the new season, Davis's character Mick is in prison, separated from the rest of the gang who have fled to Spain. Davis said that while he "misses them slightly", he's "actually quite enjoying being the main man in prison".

He continued: "I think he's actually having quite a good time and he sort of sees it as a bit of a social club. And actually, out of sight out of mind. The thing he’s really torn up about is Phil’s death, that’s the thing that’s hit him hardest. But I think Mick is enjoying it. He thinks he's going to be there for a while, so he's making the most of that.

"There’s a threat against his life and then all of a sudden, it all gets a little bit real for him. He thinks he's almost a bit untouchable in prison and then it comes to fruition, that everybody's gettable."

Davis's co-stars and creators Stamp, Mustafa and Chegwin are best known for their work on People Just Do Nothing, while they also starred in last year's three-part BBC Three series Peacock.

Mustafa previously compared his characters in both Peacock and People Just Do Nothing, saying: "It’s playing on that male ego with both characters, but Grindah hides it a lot more and, Andy, it's a lot more to the surface. He's a lot sweeter, I think. His heart is in the right place but he goes about things the wrong way."

The Curse season 2 begins at 10pm on Channel 4 on Thursday 27th April 2023.

