For the episode, RadioTimes.com Entertainment and Factual Editor Grace Henry was joined by Love Island super fan Celeste Mott, who had lots of thoughts on the recent family visit to the villa, as well as the grand finale.

The girls got straight into the most recent episodes, which saw all the Love Island 2023 contestants visited by their loved ones.

While the visits may have sweetened the deal for some of the couples as their parents approved of their other halves, some were left with doubts.

Jess Harding worried that her friends back home didn't like Sammy Root, after she asked her mum what they thought and didn't get a solid answer.

Meanwhile, Abi Moores wondered if she and Scott van der Sluis were a non-starter. However, a conversation with both their families seemed to bring the duo closer together.

For the final segment, Factor 50 Forecast, Grace and Celeste talked final predictions, and which couple they thought could win this year.

For Grace, it was all about Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas, who recently said "I love you" to each other; while Celeste thought that it could be between the former couple and Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki, who were recently voted as the public's favourites.

