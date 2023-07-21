The decision didn't sit too well with the other Love Island 2023 contestants, however, as Tyrique Hyde told them they made the wrong choice, while Abi Moores felt that Ouzy and Kady were stronger couple, revealing that Mitch himself had said he didn't see him and Ella B working on the outside. Mitch denied this.

Whitney and Lochan deciding who to dump. ITV

With all this drama going on, there was lots to unpack in this week's episode of The Love Island Lowdown, brought to you by Grace Henry and Morgan Cormack.

As usual, the episode kicked off with a recap of last week's events, from Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah's exit, to the double dumping at Vibe Beach Club - which included a special performance from Rita Ora - to Tyrique's grand display of affection, as he told Ella Thomas that he loves her.

Next, the duo moved on to the big question of the week: Should Mitch have gone home?

Following Whitney and Lochan's decision to keep him in the villa, fans flocked to Twitter to voice their opinions, with many feeling his time was up. Sharing the same sentiment, Grace and Morgan delved into why they believe it was the right time for Mitch to leave.

Lastly, the girls moved onto the Factor 50 forecast, where they predicted who they think could be getting dumped next.

