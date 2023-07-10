With all this going on Grace Henry and Lewis Knight had lots to chat about in this week's Love Island Lowdown.

Starting with a recap on the past week, the duo talked about all the shenanigans from Casa Amor (which saw "closed off" Tyrique egging the other boys on to kiss the new girls), to the explosive recoupling and Sunday night's Movie Night, which only created more tension as Scott hit back at Leah Taylor for getting involved with his and Cat's problems.

Next, they moved on to the favourite moment of the week, voted by our readers. To no surprise, Movie Night was the moment as the duo questioned the sudden dislike towards Scott...

Finally for the Factor 50 Forecast, talk turned to Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble and how serious they are, when the next dumping will take place, and if Scott will get his happy ever after with a new bombshell.

