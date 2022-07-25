What is middle-aged Love Island? Spin-off reports explained

Though the ITV dating show usually tends to cast genetically-blessed singletons in their 20s, recent reports suggested that a new programme, provisionally titled Your Mum, My Dad, is in the works.

The current season of Love Island may be drawing to an end after nearly two months of dates, dumping and drama, but rumours are already flying about a potential spin-off series — which could focus on middle-aged singles.

It would feature people in their 40s and 50s who are looking for a second shot at love, and in another twist on the usual Love Island casting, the show would spotlight people with “normal” body types.

Here’s what we know so far about the potential spin-off…

What is middle-aged Love Island?

Over the course of eight seasons, Love Island has rarely featured contestants over the age of 30 (raise your hand if you’ve felt personally victimised by the islanders describing anyone aged 27 and over as “old”). Season 3’s Marcel Somerville, season 4’s Paul Knops and season 1’s Jordan Ring currently share the record for the show’s oldest islander, after entering the villa at the not exactly ancient age of 31.

The rumoured spin-off series would change this, focusing on people in their 40s and 50s who are seeking romance after the breakdown of an earlier marriage or relationship.

“Times change and the current generation in their 40s and 50s still care about how they look, are fit and healthy, into fashion and are ready to let their hair down”, a source told The Sun.

Your Mum, My Dad would “give those who settled down young a second chance at love while they still feel in their prime”, the insider said, adding that these older contestants would “know their minds, will be capable of intelligent conversation and are likely to be much more adventurous — all ingredients regular Love Island sometimes lacks.” Savage, but true.

The format would see the contestants head off on a retreat, while their children attempt to pair them up behind the scenes. What could possibly go wrong?

Love Island has previously come under fire for the lack of body diversity among the slim, gym-honed contestants, with season 7 contestant Sharon Gaffka recently suggesting that “midsize and plus size people” are “still being overlooked” in an interview with TalkTV, so reports that the new show could feature “normal” body types would represent a step forward for the franchise too.

When is middle-aged Love Island likely to take place?

Reports suggest that the show will begin filming later this year, with the aim of airing on TV in 2023, though a broadcaster is yet to commission the series.

We’ll be keeping our fingers firmly crossed, but we won’t have too long to wait before our next dose of reality TV romance as ITV has confirmed that the winter edition of Love Island will return next January, with filming once again taking place in South Africa.

