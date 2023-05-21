Schofield abruptly ended a two-decade stint on the programme this week, and now the Daily Mail reports that Alison Hammond is the top choice of Willoughby and ITV to take over Schofield's position on the sofa, having become a firm favourite among the daytime show's presenting team.

Alison Hammond is the favourite to take over from Phillip Schofield on this morning, according to recent rumours.

However, the presenter and Big Brother alum has recently committed to co-hosting Channel 4's The Great British Bake-Off, which could potentially cause a scheduling conflict with daily duties on the ITV series.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment and is awaiting a response.

Other names suggested by fans and bookies for Schofield's replacement include Dermot O'Leary and Rochelle Humes, who have stepped in to host on previous occasions.

For now, Willoughby will be the main presenter of the programme, working in partnership with "members of the This Morning family," a statement said.

Phillip Schofield for This Morning. ITV

Willoughby said: "It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him."

Schofield commented: "Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future."

Hammond has won a legion of fans with her sense of humour and kind approach to interviewing, with that popularity recently securing her a coveted gig hosting the BAFTAs alongside actor Richard E Grant.

