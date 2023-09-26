With feel-good factor, laughs and heaps of drama (never forget custard gate), it’s no wonder so many of us have fallen in love with the show and its iconic gingham tent.

So, if you’re someone who counts down to the latest series with egg timers, or perhaps craves a Hollywood handshake more than the words “I love you,” this article is definitely for you.

We’ve mixed together a list of the best gifts and merchandise for The Great British Bake Off fans. From baking utensils to books written by the stars, reading this will be the pie-light of your day!

Now, bready or not, here we crumb with the best baking gifts.

Best The Great British Bake Off merchandise at a glance:

Stand mixer earrings, from £5.50

Great British Bake Off Colouring Book, £7.69

Prue Leith: I’ll try anything once, £8.57

100 Bakes Scratch Off Poster, from £9.99

James Acaster Bake Off print, £10

The Great British Bake Off Baking Utensils kit, £13.74

The Great British Bake Off: How to Avoid a Soggy Bottom and Other Secrets to Achieving a Good Bake, £14.99

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off Cake Stand, £16.99

Nadiya Bakes, £22

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off Star Baker Bundle, £22.99

Paul Hollywood’s Bread, £26

Best The Great British Bake Off merchandise 2023

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off Star Baker Bundle

Cancer Research

One the best things that’s come of out Bake Off’s move to Channel 4, is The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off. This version of the series brings in celebrities from all professions and abilities, and puts them to the test, both for our entertainment and to raise money for charity. But did you know you can contribute too by buying this incredible Star Baker Bundle? This set features an official Star Baker apron, oven gloves and tea towels, which you can also by separately at Cancer Research.

Buy The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off Star Baker Bundle for £22.99 at Cancer Research

The Great British Bake Off Baking Utensils kit

Amazon

Getting into baking is a whisky business, so you’ve got to make sure you’re armed with the correct tools. This baking utensils kit contains a balloon whisk, a silicone spatula, an angled pallette knife, and an official Bake Off apron, all in a gorgeous duck egg blue.

Buy ­­The Great British Bake Off Baking Utensils kit for £13.74 at Amazon

Paul Hollywood’s Bread

Waterstones

Paul Hollywood’s steely blue gaze has enchanted many a viewer of The Great British Bake Off. Now, you can get his advice from the man himself with his cookbook, Bread. Featuring six chapters and five recipes in each, this book will take you step by step through the art of bread-making.

Buy Paul Hollywood's Bread for £26 at Waterstones

100 Bakes Scratch Off Poster

CrumbsbyCollette / Etsy

Get some baking inspiration with this 100 Bakes Scratch Off Poster. Featuring everything from biscuits to buns, this is a great way to get experienced.

Buy 100 Bakes Scratch Off Poster from £9.99 at Etsy

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off Cake Stand

Cancer Research

Another item from the Stand Up To Cancer collection, this cake stand is perfect for presenting your bakes to family and friends. The stand has two tiers made of fine china and is dishwasher safe.

Buy The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off Cake Stand for £16.99 at Cancer Research

The Great British Bake Off: How to Avoid a Soggy Bottom and Other Secrets to Achieving a Good Bake

Waterstones

No one wants soggy bottom. This guide will help you avoid that and other baking catastrophes, while also answering key questions about the art of baking. Presented in a helpful question and answer format, this would be a perfect stocking filler or Birthday present.

Buy The Great British Bake Off: How to Avoid a Soggy Bottom and Other Secrets to Achieving a Good Bake for £14.99 at Waterstones

Prue Leith: I’ll try anything once

Amazon

She’s known for her colourful necklaces and love of boozy bakes, but there’s so much more to learn about Dame Prue Leith. In this official memoir, Leith goes over the highs, lows, and details of her life, loves and career. From her childhood in South Africa to the experience of opening her first restaurant, no stone is left unturned for this titan of baking.

Buy Prue Lieth: I’ll try anything once for £8.57 at Amazon

Stand mixer earrings

madebymejewellery73 / Etsy

Show off your love of baking with these stunning stand mixer earrings. Available now at Etsy, these earrings are handmade and come in either sterling silver or silver plated metal.

Buy Stand mixer earrings from £5.50 at Etsy

Nadiya Bakes

Waterstones

Arguably the most successful Bake Off winner of all time, Nadiya Hussain has cooked for everyone from Queen Elizabeth II to her three kids, and has released recipe books, homeware lines and newspaper columns. This book, Nadiya Bakes, includes dozens of easy to follow recipes for cakes, pastries, pies, puddings and more. With her help, you could become a shortcake expert or a master of Portuguese Custard Tarts.

Buy Nadiya Bakes for £22 at Waterstones

James Acaster Bake Off print

AHellaLoadOfQuirky / Etsy

Who could ever forget James Acaster’s iconic appearance on The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off, which featured the immortal phrase: “Started making it. Had a breakdown. Bon Appetite.” Now, you can remember it forever with this hilarious print.

Buy James Acaster Bake Off print for £10 at Etsy

Great British Bake Off Colouring Book

Amazon

With this Bake Off colouring book you can spend a relaxing afternoon by yourself, enjoying a simple activity. There are 90 beautiful illustrations to enjoy, so grab your pencils and your sharpener and get colouring.

Buy Great British Bake Off Colouring Book for £7.69 at Amazon

