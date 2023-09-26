Ahead of season 14's release, it was announced that Bake Off had scrapped its national-themed week following backlash from viewers. In previous years, the show had featured a Japan week, a German week and a Mexican week.

Speaking to The Guardian ahead of The Great British Bake Off's return, executive producer Kieran Smith said the 2023 series would be "very traditional".

"We didn't want to offend anyone but the world has changed and the joke fell flat. We're not doing any national themes this year."

There have been some new themes added to the competition this year, including chocolate, botanicals and party bakes. The usual bread, cake and biscuit weeks will all make a return for the 14th season.

So, what's on the menu tonight? Read on for everything you need to know about this week's theme on The Great British Bake Off 2023.

What is the Great British Bake Off 2023 theme this week?

Week 1 - Cake Week

The first week of Bake Off will kick off with Cake Week! The bakers will need to make their best first impression with the judges, and there is no better way to do that than by baking some truly delicious cakes.

What is this week's Signature Challenge? The perfect vertical layer cake.

What is this week's Showstopper Challenge? A sponge showstopper with a menagerie of animals.

Great British Bake Off will premiere on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 26th September.

