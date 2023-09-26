They were joined by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, who wasted no time putting the contestants to the test.

For this week's Bake Off theme, it was all about cakes, with a vertical layered cake to start with, followed by the iconic Bake Off chocolate fudge cake for the Technical, and a sponge cake Showstopper featuring a menagerie of animals.

But while this week was a piece of cake for some contestants, particularly Dan, who smashed the Technical challenge, others really fudged it up.

And at the end of the episode, one unlucky baker was sent home - while another was named Star Baker.

So, who left The Great British Bake Off 2023 this week?

Here's everything you need to know.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who left the Great British Bake Off 2023 in Week 1?

Unfortunately, it was the end of the road for Amos, as he became the first contestant to leave the Bake Off tent.

At the end of this week's baking challenges, Alison announced that Dan was the Star Baker, while Noel had the difficult job that no one wants of telling Amos, 43, that he would be the first baker to go home.

"It was obviously the Showstopper that stopped my show. As soon as I heard my name, I came out of my body. It has been amazing being in that group of people walking into the tent on the first day, and that is softening the blow a little bit," Amos said.

"Tomorrow, you will remember that you got into Bake Off," Prue said.

Following his Bake Off stint, Amos revealed what he gained from the show, saying: "What I have learned from my experience on Bake Off is that I can always bring anything together under pressure and that I’m now a part of an exclusive club.

"I will definitely keep on baking, and hope to maybe open up my own bakery and feed the world with love and cake - and who knows where it will take me."

The Great British Bake Off 2023 is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.