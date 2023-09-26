They were joined in the tent by host Noel Fielding and new presenter Alison Hammond.

For the Signature, the contestants were tasked with making a vertical layer cake. For the Technical, it was all about Bake Off's iconic chocolate cake (you know, the one from the advert with the missing raspberry on top). And finally, the Showstopper saw them tackling sponge cake animals.

And for one contestant, it was all a piece of cake, as they were named this year's first Star Baker.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Great British Bake Off Star Bakers for season 14.

Who won Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off 2023 in week 1?

Dan, 42, was announced as the first Star Baker for season 14 after coming first in the Technical and wowing with his Showstopper.

The aspiring baker hails from Cheshire and works as a civil engineering resource planner.

His interest in cooking began when he went travelling in South America in 2007. His particular loves are pies and puddings.

Before he and his wife bought their first home, they lived with his in-laws. During this time, his mother-in-law taught him how to make perfect shortcrust pastry. Subsequently, his passion for pies has evolved into a penchant for patisserie!

Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 3rd October.

