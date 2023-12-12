Last year saw Beth Mead sail to victory to commemorate England's Lionesses roaring to victory at Euro 2022, while England Test captain Ben Stokes and curling star Eve Muirhead came second and third respectively.

In 2021, Emma Raducanu became the first woman to win the award since Zara Phillips in 2006. Earps is the hot favourite to claim the award in 2023 to make it a hat-trick of female sport stars recognised at the top level.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist.

Who is on the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist?

Alfie Hewett

Wheelchair tennis

Hewett won seven singles tournaments on the tour this season, including huge victories in the Australian Open and US Open.

He came close to securing the title at Wimbledon, but still ended 2023 on top of the world. Hewett is ranked world No.1 and is expected to dominate once again in 2024.

Frankie Dettori

Horse racing: Jockey

Dettori has continued to draw in the crowds, delight the punters and storm home to numerous victories in the saddle this year, including two Classics and the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

He announced his retirement from the sport in December 2022, but returned to the circuit almost immediately. He finally ran his final race on British soil in October 2023 onboard King Of Steel. And won.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Athletes: Heptathlon

Johnson-Thompson has been plagued with injuries for several years as she suffered an Achilles tear in December 2020 followed by a calf injury that saw her withdraw from proceedings at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Few expected her to make the comeback she did. KJT stole the show at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest earlier this year as she clinched gold in the Heptathlon.

Mary Earps

Mary Earps. Getty Images

Football: England Women's goalkeeper

Manchester United goalkeeper Earps was a star performer for England at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The 30-year-old saved a penalty in the final, though she couldn't prevent the Lionesses succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Spain.

Rory McIlroy

Golf

McIlroy enjoyed a stellar 2023 season, culminating in a fifth Ryder Cup title to his name. He was the top points scorer across both USA and Europe with four victories from five matches in Rome.

On an individual level, McIlroy clinched 13 top-10 finishes in 18 events, including three of the majors.

Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad. Getty Images

Cricket: England Men's Test bowler

Broad retired from cricket following this summer's Ashes contest between England and Australia, calling time on a 16-year Test career with 167 matches and 604 wickets to his name.

The 37-year-old took 22 wickets after featuring in all five Test matches – second only to Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc – as England drew the series 2-2 on home soil.

