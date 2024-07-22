McDonald & Dodds viewers react as pop star makes unexpected appearance
Fans were surprised by one of this week's guest stars.
The fourth season of McDonald & Dodds kicked off with a bang last night (Sunday 21st July), and while fans were happy to see Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins back on their screens, many found themselves more focused on the appearance of a surprising guest star.
While the show has become known for guest actors filling out key roles each week, many weren't expecting to see singer/songwriter Pixie Lott playing a key role.
Lott, who is releasing a new album this year, has previously appeared as a coach on The Voice Kids and competed on Strictly Come Dancing, but her only acting roles have been in Fred: The Movie and episodes of Genie in the House and Inspector George Gently.
She played the character of Lola Baker in the episode, alongside other guest stars including Toby Stephens and Lydia Leonard – and fans were quick to react to her appearance on the show on X.
One fan posted that they "only just clocked the woman in white is Pixie Lott!!", while another said that it was good to see her in the show.
Another fan posted: "@PixieLott enjoyed watching you play Lola on McDonald and Dodds you were amazing on it."
Meanwhile, ahead of the episode airing, Lott herself posted: "loved every second of filming this show! Thank you so much to all the cast and crew and the fantastic director for making me feel so welcome as Lola."
Next week's episode of McDonald & Dodds will guest star Sophia Myles, Hugh Quarshie and Will Young among others, while episode 3 will feature Victoria Hamilton, whose character is set to have a a "sort of dalliance" with Dodds.
McDonald & Dodds season 4 continues on Sunday 28th July at 8pm on ITV1. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch now on ITVX.
