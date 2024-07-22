Lott, who is releasing a new album this year, has previously appeared as a coach on The Voice Kids and competed on Strictly Come Dancing, but her only acting roles have been in Fred: The Movie and episodes of Genie in the House and Inspector George Gently.

She played the character of Lola Baker in the episode, alongside other guest stars including Toby Stephens and Lydia Leonard – and fans were quick to react to her appearance on the show on X.

One fan posted that they "only just clocked the woman in white is Pixie Lott!!", while another said that it was good to see her in the show.

More like this

Pixie Lott as Lola Baker in McDonald & Dodds. Mammoth Screen for ITV

Another fan posted: "@PixieLott enjoyed watching you play Lola on McDonald and Dodds you were amazing on it."

Meanwhile, ahead of the episode airing, Lott herself posted: "loved every second of filming this show! Thank you so much to all the cast and crew and the fantastic director for making me feel so welcome as Lola."

Next week's episode of McDonald & Dodds will guest star Sophia Myles, Hugh Quarshie and Will Young among others, while episode 3 will feature Victoria Hamilton, whose character is set to have a a "sort of dalliance" with Dodds.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

McDonald & Dodds season 4 continues on Sunday 28th July at 8pm on ITV1. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch now on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.