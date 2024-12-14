"As actors, working in a different format really keeps you on your toes and it's exciting," she explained. "I would love to do a live episode of Casualty at some point."

The BBC is no stranger to live episodes, either, with EastEnders often dabbling in the format to celebrate the show's anniversary.

Just some iconic moments that have taken place on Albert Square during a live episode include the reveal of who killed Lucy Beale (Hetti Bywater), Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) returning from the dead and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) confessing to killing Archie Mitchell (Larry Lamb).

Elinor Lawless as Stevie in Casualty. BBC

While an episode of Casualty might not be quite as intense, there is certainly room for it to happen, with the long-running drama often airing format-breaking episodes, including this year's Christmas outing.

In a change from its usual episodes, the Christmas special will feature a storyline of those in the ED as they are faced with an emergency blood shortage, as well as real-life testimonies from contributors who have been directly impacted by UK blood donations.

The episode will feature interviews with key workers who form the country's blood service, too.

Speaking of being part of the special episode, Lawless told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I think you're reminded that we're doing something good through telling stories.

"Sometimes, just by shaking up the format, you're reminded that's exactly what we're doing. We're telling stories and we're trying to connect with people that we've never met, through story. It's just nice to be reminded of that."

The Casualty Christmas special will air on Saturday 21st December at 9:25pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

